CDC releases report with recommendations to Smithfield on reopening

The CDC team said key demographic and workstation information was requested from the company to help answer some of the questions about what contributed to the spread of COVID-19 at the plant in the future, noting additional recommendations and findings could be provided upon receipt of demographic and workstation information.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the reason the CDC couldn’t “evaluate the worksites” was because the plant was closed by the time the team arrived in Sioux Falls on April 14, so no employees were there for the CDC to observe at work except for maintenance and distribution center workers.

However, Malsam-Rysdon did say Thursday that the DOH has its own information about contact tracing and tracking where the COVID-19 positive employees worked in the plant before they went home to self-isolate. The DOH is working with Smithfield to identify where in the plant those positive cases occurred, she said.

“That’s definitely information we would have available to us and would help us in the response to reopen the Smithfield plant,” she said.

Information about how COVID-19 first entered the meatpacking plant, how it spread among employees and how it entered the community were not evident in the CDC’s report.