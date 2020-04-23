CDC releases report with recommendations to Smithfield on reopening

A team of CDC researchers released a 15-page report Thursday morning detailing recommendations to Smithfield Foods to consider before reopening its Sioux Falls plant.
Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that she’s spoken with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Smithfield leadership and the Department of Health to reopen the plant “as soon as possible,” she said.
News came of the public report as the Department of Health announced more than 1,000 cases connected to the hotspot, as 801 employees and 206 of their close contacts have been infected with COVID-19.
The DOH couldn’t release data on any current recoveries, hospitalizations or deaths that were specific to the plant. The CDC notes that with ongoing community transmission, COVID-19 cases among staff will likely continue to be identified.
In the report, the CDC notes they were unable to obtain information about the workstations of confirmed positive cases from Smithfield, which they say “could provide a better understanding of what workplace factors may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among employees.”
The CDC team said in the report that it was also unable to identify important demographic information about the workforce from Smithfield, which limited “our ability to understand the diversity of the employees.”
The CDC team said key demographic and workstation information was requested from the company to help answer some of the questions about what contributed to the spread of COVID-19 at the plant in the future, noting additional recommendations and findings could be provided upon receipt of demographic and workstation information.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the reason the CDC couldn’t “evaluate the worksites” was because the plant was closed by the time the team arrived in Sioux Falls on April 14, so no employees were there for the CDC to observe at work except for maintenance and distribution center workers.
However, Malsam-Rysdon did say Thursday that the DOH has its own information about contact tracing and tracking where the COVID-19 positive employees worked in the plant before they went home to self-isolate. The DOH is working with Smithfield to identify where in the plant those positive cases occurred, she said.
“That’s definitely information we would have available to us and would help us in the response to reopen the Smithfield plant,” she said.
Information about how COVID-19 first entered the meatpacking plant, how it spread among employees and how it entered the community were not evident in the CDC’s report.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said Thursday that the Department of Health wouldn’t conduct or publish a specific report on how COVID-19 spread at Smithfield.
“We view it as part of the larger overall COVID-19 pandemic,” Clayton said, noting that any specific information about the outbreak there would be “part of an overall pandemic report that we would put together after we are hopefully through with COVID-19 in the future.”
Clayton also said there are working conditions as well as close housing conditions that may have impacted the cluster of cases at Smithfield as well as other cases in the state.
The report notes that the recommendations are discretionary and not required or mandated by the CDC.
Observations
The CDC team that investigated Smithfield was composed of six people, including veterinary epidemiologists, an epidemic intelligence service officer, an industrial hygienist and a laboratory leadership officer.
The team arrived in Sioux Falls on April 14, visiting the plant April 16 and 17.
The team had conversations with plant management — Russ Dokken, Scott Reed and Mark Wiggs — and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union local president B.J. Motley to conduct the investigation.
Observations by the CDC showed that employees were screened for temperature and symptoms before entering the plant. Sick employees were provided two weeks of paid sick leave when sent home and were asked to call a hotline operated by a local health care system for guidance on next steps.
Any employees who were found to have a fever or symptoms consistent with COVID-19 were given an informational packet in English and instructed to return home.
Smithfield plant management reported approximately 40 languages spoken among staff, including the top 10 languages of English, Spanish, Kunama, Swahili, Nepali, Tigrinya, Amharic, French, Oromo and Vietnamese.
The department with the highest density of positive cases — Pork Conversion — was reportedly placed on two weeks paid sick leave as a whole.
Employees who didn’t miss time during the month of April were offered a $500 responsibility bonus. Smithfield informed the CDC in the report that any absence related to COVID-19 “will not impact the receipt of the bonus.”
Recommendations
Nearly 11 pages of the CDC’s report detail different recommendations for the meatpacking plant.
The CDC recommended utilizing a hierarchy of controls, which marks the following precautions from least effective to most effective at protecting workers: personal protective equipment, administrative controls (changing the way people work), engineering controls (isolating people from the hazard), substitution (replacing the hazard) and elimination (physically removing the hazard), respectively.
Social distancing is one of the best strategies to avoid exposure to the virus and slowing its spread, the CDC says. The CDC team gave a detailed list of recommendations for social distancing in the report.
Their recommendations include barriers in work areas, breakrooms, parking lots, hallways, entrances and exits and locker rooms. Visual cues of six-foot markings could also be useful for social distancing.
Face coverings and face shields were also recommended by the CDC. The team noted in its report that when they visited the plant, the employees in maintenance and in the distribution center did not wear their face masks properly, covering only the mouth and not their noses, for example.
Facial coverings should allow for breathing without restriction and not be touched after putting it on in order to prevent transferring infected materials. Cloth face coverings prevent the spread of respiratory droplets when talking, sneezing or coughing.
New recommendations for employee screening, sick leave, hand hygiene, sanitation, training and communication were also mentioned in detail in the report.
