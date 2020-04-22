CDC report on Smithfield not yet released to public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A report that the CDC is producing regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods — a meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls where 989 people connected to the plant have been infected with the coronavirus — still hasn’t been seen by the public.

Gov. Kristi Noem said she talked with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Wednesday morning to discuss the outbreak at Smithfield Foods, and that the USDA is working with the CDC to finalize the report, which Noem said will be released on Thursday.

Noem also said she’s working on securing personal protective equipment and testing supplies for Smithfield through FEMA.

Noem said she also spoke with county commissioners in the state on Wednesday morning in which commissioners asked questions about social distancing, guidance on game, fish and parks, as well as any guidance Noem had on how to address out-of-state travelers.

Noem said the toolkit for local leaders on covid.sd.gov would be able to address any questions mayors or county commissioners had.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the Department of Health still doesn’t recommend testing for asymptomatic people.