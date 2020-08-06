CDC report says 'COVID-19 spread rapidly' at Smithfield meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CDC has released a study in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report detailing how COVID-19 spread inside Smithfield Foods, which accounted for more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in South Dakota between March and April and 41% of the cases in community residents at the time.

The state health department had previously reported that 853 employees and 245 of their close contacts had contracted COVID-19 in the outbreak, but the CDC study shows that 929 employees and 210 of their close contacts contracted coronavirus from March 16 to April 25.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the difference in employee case numbers is because the DOH identified additional cases after matching a staffing list they received from Smithfield Foods, which employs 3,635 people in 38 departments.

The lead CDC researcher on the project, Jonathan Steinberg, updated South Dakota reporters on the study in a call Thursday morning. Steinberg said the CDC analysis shows “COVID-19 spread rapidly” among Smithfield employees.