Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reports first case of COVID-19

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reported Wednesday its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is hospitalized at the Cheyenne River Health Center, an Indian Health Service facility in Eagle Butte.

The tribe reports the patient, whose age and gender were not disclosed, was infected while in Pierre, according to tribal Chairman Harold Frazier. Contact tracing was completed by the tribe's Command Center.

“We would never have known where this case originated had it not been for our Command Center and our checkpoints,” Frazier said.

The tribe is now implementing Emergency Plan Level 3 mandates, which went into effect Thursday. Mandates include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., a stay-home order, closure of all day cares across Cheyenne River and the closure of tribal health clinics.

Curfew violations result in the following penalties: the first violation is $25 per incident, the second is $50 and the third is $500.

The tribes’ actions are more strict than the state’s actions, which is one of five states without a statewide stay-home order.