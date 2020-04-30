Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reports first case of COVID-19

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reported Wednesday its first positive case of COVID-19.
The patient is hospitalized at the Cheyenne River Health Center, an Indian Health Service facility in Eagle Butte.
The tribe reports the patient, whose age and gender were not disclosed, was infected while in Pierre, according to tribal Chairman Harold Frazier. Contact tracing was completed by the tribe's Command Center.
“We would never have known where this case originated had it not been for our Command Center and our checkpoints,” Frazier said.
The tribe is now implementing Emergency Plan Level 3 mandates, which went into effect Thursday. Mandates include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., a stay-home order, closure of all day cares across Cheyenne River and the closure of tribal health clinics.
Curfew violations result in the following penalties: the first violation is $25 per incident, the second is $50 and the third is $500.
The tribes’ actions are more strict than the state’s actions, which is one of five states without a statewide stay-home order.
Both the Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have implemented border checkpoints to limit who can enter and leave the reservations.
Frazier said he can see COVID-19 “potentially coming in and spreading like wildfire,” according to a previous Journal story. "Limiting travel and protecting borders is “one of our first lines of defense,” he said.
Frazier said the IHS facility in Eagle Butte only has eight beds, so the tribe created 42 more in a dental office, veteran’s center and school dormitory.
IHS has four ambulances and is trying to obtain staffing for three more since patients who require advanced care will need to be taken to Rapid City.
The tribe has obtained portable oxygen tanks and is working on identifying locations to quarantine people who don’t have the space to do so at home, Frazier added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.