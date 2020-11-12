Christmas tree permits available in Black Hills National Forest

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, said.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree permit. Each permit is $10 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing/transaction fee. Users can purchase up to five permits per account. The permit must be printed and visible as you remove your tree from the forest.