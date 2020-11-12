 Skip to main content
Christmas tree permits available in Black Hills National Forest
  • Updated
Christmas Tree Permits

White spruce, Ponderosa pine, and western juniper are available and can be cut in many parts of the National Forest. Christmas Tree tags are now available at Black Hills Forest Service offices in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo

Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase either online at Recreation.gov or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills. Details about where to cut your tree and height restrictions may be found at Recreation.gov.

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, said.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree permit.  Each permit is $10 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing/transaction fee. Users can purchase up to five permits per account. The permit must be printed and visible as you remove your tree from the forest.

Many forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps are available online or by downloading the Avenza App.

Additionally, all 4th graders throughout the United States receive a free Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at Recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local Forest Service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.

For more information on Christmas Tree permits, contact the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 605-673-9200 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=FSM9_012618.

