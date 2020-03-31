Cities can close businesses, Noem says; supplies arrive from U.S. stockpile

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem said cities in the state have always had the authority to close businesses if they wish during the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
Last week, Noem issued a directive to businesses instructing them how to conduct business during the pandemic and to come up with creative business strategies to continue operations.
Rapid City Council issued a partial shutdown for businesses last week that pertains mostly to bars and restaurants.
Senate Bill 191 failed Monday, which defined how city and county authorities could respond to COVID-19. Noem said cities have always had the authority to issue business closures and that this bill would have helped counties have the same authority to close businesses.
Another bill died Monday which would have given Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, certain authorities in a public health emergency.
“If we had to deal with specific situations with large group gatherings or an individual who was positive who wouldn’t stay in their home or be quarantined, that’s when a public health emergency could be utilized,” Noem said. “The Legislature chose not to give the secretary of health that authority.”
Noem also said Tuesday that South Dakota is the last state in the nation to reach a threshold of 100 positive cases. The state reached 101 cases on Monday, with 34 patients recovered.
South Dakota ranks as the 15th state in the nation for the percentage of the population that is tested per million and 45th in the number of positive cases.
“That’s good news for us. It indicates that we’re prepared for this marathon,” she said. “This is not a sprint. We still have many more weeks ahead of us going forward.”
Monday morning, the state received a large shipment of much-needed supplies from the national strategic stockpile, Noem said, as well as some rapid-test platforms.
“These are going to be testing supplies and equipment that we’ll be able to utilize to get some instant results for individuals across the state,” Noem said. “We’ll put them in populations where we can focus on stopping hot spots and making sure we’re getting people's answers on if they are positive with COVID-19 and then immediately be able to isolate them and protect more people.”
When asked if Noem would be able to issue a stay-at-home order, like Minnesota has done, Noem said she will “use every authority I have available to me,” and said her intentions were laid out in her executive order from last week.
When asked if she would close the state’s borders, Noem said that’s not a step she’s taking at this time.
Noem also took time Monday to thank those on the front lines of health care, including doctors, nurses and clinics. She encouraged clinics to stay open across the state.
