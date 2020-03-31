Cities can close businesses, Noem says; supplies arrive from U.S. stockpile

South Dakota ranks as the 15th state in the nation for the percentage of the population that is tested per million and 45th in the number of positive cases.

“That’s good news for us. It indicates that we’re prepared for this marathon,” she said. “This is not a sprint. We still have many more weeks ahead of us going forward.”

Monday morning, the state received a large shipment of much-needed supplies from the national strategic stockpile, Noem said, as well as some rapid-test platforms.

“These are going to be testing supplies and equipment that we’ll be able to utilize to get some instant results for individuals across the state,” Noem said. “We’ll put them in populations where we can focus on stopping hot spots and making sure we’re getting people's answers on if they are positive with COVID-19 and then immediately be able to isolate them and protect more people.”

When asked if Noem would be able to issue a stay-at-home order, like Minnesota has done, Noem said she will “use every authority I have available to me,” and said her intentions were laid out in her executive order from last week.