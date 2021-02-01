Citing 'legislative matters,' Gov. Noem seeks extension on request for her travel costs

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office has requested a 30-day extension to respond to a public records request filed by the Rapid City Journal because “the state and this office are currently handling legislative matters.”
The extension follows the filing of House Bill 1089, a bipartisan bill that would disclose security costs for public officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem.
The Journal first sought this information in late October when it was reported that two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers accompanied Gov. Noem to campaign stops for President Donald Trump as her security detail.
At the time, two Noem staffers and the Highway Patrol declined to disclose the costs of the troopers' travel and whether the state, the Noem campaign or the Trump campaign paid for it.
“The governor’s security is always state business, and we don’t comment on security," Noem's policy director, Maggie Seidel, said at the time. Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, cited security concerns for not disclosing the costs.
The Journal sent a public records request on Nov. 4 to Fury and Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan requesting they share how much the state paid for Noem’s travel and security during out-of-state travel from July 1 to Nov. 3. The request asked for an itemized breakdown of each trip, including travel location, dates, purpose of the travel, and the cost of security and travel paid by the state.
On Nov. 13, a Noem staffer approved the Journal’s request for some information on behalf of Katie Hruska, deputy general counsel to Noem. However, Hruska would not disclose information that the office argued could endanger Noem.
The email shared that Noem had one out-of-state trip for “official state business” to Washington, D.C., from July 21-23 for meetings related to the COVID-19 response. Her travel cost the state $1,101.16.
“The cost of that trip was paid by federal coronavirus relief funds received to the state, which include hotel, meals, and ground transportation for the governor,” Hruska wrote.
Hruska said she couldn't provide the cost of Noem's security detail, citing a law that says “public safety information that would create a substantial likelihood of endangering public safety or property, if disclosed" can't be shared.
Since the bill was filed, three Republican lawmakers — Sen. David Johnson of Rapid City, Rep. Rhonda Milstead and Rep. Marli Wiese — have dropped their names from the bill.
Rep. Taffy Howard has said that the legislators likely dropped their sponsorship of the bill after being summoned to the second floor of the Capitol, where Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is located.
Howard said many of her constituents have received a text from a source who is accusing Howard of “attacking Gov. Noem for campaigning to ‘beat Joe Biden.’”
HB 1089 will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee this week.