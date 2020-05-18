City continues public transit after RapidRide driver tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City is not planning to shut down its public transit system after a RapidRide driver tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The Department of Health announced Saturday that the driver tested positive and worked while able to transmit COVID-19 on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Jefferson Route and May 11 from 1:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on the Washington Route.

Customers who rode the bus during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited, the DOH said in a public notice.

Mayor Steve Allender said the driver became ill and was tested on May 12 but was wearing a mask while driving and didn’t return to work after being tested.

Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the city, said the city previously did not require that drivers wear a mask, and this driver was diligent to wear one. Going forward, drivers are required to wear masks, he said.

Shoemaker also said no symptoms were noticeable while the driver was working, but the city does not know what day the employee was exposed to the virus. He said the city's transit system has all employees self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms and if they experience any, they are instructed to stay home.