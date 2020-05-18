City continues public transit after RapidRide driver tests positive for COVID-19

Rapid City is not planning to shut down its public transit system after a RapidRide driver tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The Department of Health announced Saturday that the driver tested positive and worked while able to transmit COVID-19 on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Jefferson Route and May 11 from 1:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on the Washington Route.
Customers who rode the bus during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited, the DOH said in a public notice.
Mayor Steve Allender said the driver became ill and was tested on May 12 but was wearing a mask while driving and didn’t return to work after being tested.
Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the city, said the city previously did not require that drivers wear a mask, and this driver was diligent to wear one. Going forward, drivers are required to wear masks, he said.
Shoemaker also said no symptoms were noticeable while the driver was working, but the city does not know what day the employee was exposed to the virus. He said the city's transit system has all employees self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms and if they experience any, they are instructed to stay home.
No mass testing will be implemented for drivers, Shoemaker said, noting the mass testing would be "very snapshot in time."
The city was first made aware of the positive test on Saturday by state health officials, but Allender said that day there were no plans to shut down the Rapid Ride system.
"Public transportation is essential for a number of the city's residents, and it may be the only option for many to get groceries, visit the doctor and other essential trips," he said. "There is no additional concern for riders at this time. All employees have been advised to continue to follow all hygiene protocols, including wearing masks."
Shoemaker said social distancing protocols and extensive cleaning procedures have been in place for the transit system since mid-March, including disinfecting the entire bus at the end of each shift. Masks are encouraged for riders but not required.
He also said since mid-March through April, ridership was “down dramatically,” but ridership picked up in the last few weeks when business restrictions eased, he said.
