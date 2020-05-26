City stays the course after second bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

City and state health officials said Tuesday there is no plan for mass testing of Rapid City’s public transit system employees after the city announced Sunday that a second bus driver had tested positive for COVID-19.
City officials also don’t plan to reduce or suspend RapidRide or Dial-a-Ride operations, and drivers will continue to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols including wearing face masks, said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city.
The Department of Health announced last week that the first driver tested positive for COVID-19 and worked while able to transmit the coronavirus on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Jefferson Route and May 11 from 1:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on the Washington Route. That driver remains self-quarantined and isn’t expected to return to work until early June, Shoemaker said.
In the second case, the announcement that a RapidRide driver tested positive came from the city, not the state health department in a public notice.
Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said Tuesday the state completed its investigation and identified no specific risk to the general public. The passengers, he said, aren’t considered close contacts.
Both Shoemaker and Clayton said Tuesday there is no plan to test all bus drivers even though the two who tested positive both worked on May 11.
Shoemaker said in general there is “very little contact” between drivers and passengers. He said ridership also is down 60 to 68 percent since mid-March when schools closed and the pandemic reached the state. Both drivers wore masks, he added. Passengers aren't required to wear masks, however.
Shoemaker said riders are asked to bring exact change and to show their pass when they get on board, allowing for little contact with drivers.
Clayton said there’s no specific connection the DOH has identified relating to community or workplace spread from the drivers.
Regarding the $3.6 million the city’s transit system recently received in funding from the CARES Act, Shoemaker said that will be spent on personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves for drivers, cleaning supplies and other operational expenses.
The last shift for the second driver who tested positive was on May 16. Shoemaker said the driver didn’t work last week after developing a gastrointestinal condition when he sought medical attention. He tested for COVID-19 on May 20. The employee was notified of the positive test and alerted his supervisor on Saturday, May 23.
City transit officials alerted the state health department of the positive test early Sunday. Shoemaker said the city decided to issue the public notice swiftly because “we figured the information was appropriate to get out to the public.”
The DOH reached out later on Sunday and said the public notice by the city was “necessary and appropriate,” Shoemaker said. The DOH also told city officials that they would make contact with the employee this week to conduct their investigation. Shoemaker said there hasn't been any additional contact between the DOH and city about the case of the first driver who tested positive for COVID-19.
"The state's protocol is after the initial notification or contact with the employer, additional state contacts would be with the worker," Shoemaker said.
The second driver worked the following dates, times and routes before getting tested for COVID-19:
- Monday, May 11, 2:30 - 5:50 p.m. Coolidge Route
- Tuesday, May 12, 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Jefferson Route
- Wednesday, May 13, 2:30 - 5:50 p.m. Lincoln Route
- Thursday, May 14, 2:30 - 5:50 p.m. Roosevelt Route
- Friday, May 15, 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Washington Route
- Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. - 5:10 p.m. Jefferson Route
Shoemaker said the city doesn't have information on the total number of passengers on those shifts, but staff is reviewing the information and he expects to have that information later in the week.
