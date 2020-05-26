City stays the course after second bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said Tuesday the state completed its investigation and identified no specific risk to the general public. The passengers, he said, aren’t considered close contacts.

Both Shoemaker and Clayton said Tuesday there is no plan to test all bus drivers even though the two who tested positive both worked on May 11.

Shoemaker said in general there is “very little contact” between drivers and passengers. He said ridership also is down 60 to 68 percent since mid-March when schools closed and the pandemic reached the state. Both drivers wore masks, he added. Passengers aren't required to wear masks, however.

Shoemaker said riders are asked to bring exact change and to show their pass when they get on board, allowing for little contact with drivers.

Clayton said there’s no specific connection the DOH has identified relating to community or workplace spread from the drivers.

Regarding the $3.6 million the city’s transit system recently received in funding from the CARES Act, Shoemaker said that will be spent on personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves for drivers, cleaning supplies and other operational expenses.