Hundreds of state residents have been left wondering if the tens of thousands of dollars they owe on student debt — which they were promised would be forgiven if they entered public-service careers — will ever be eliminated.
They include teachers, police officers, employees at charitable organizations and members of the military who signed up for the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. For many, their debts have since grown to unmanageable levels due to income-driven repayment plans during years of low-pay work.
Created in 2007 under the George W. Bush Administration, PSLF began as a way to encourage college graduates to pursue lower paying public service. It was meant to forgive a person’s remaining student loan balances after 120 qualifying monthly payments if all 10 years were spent in public service.
But the program’s most compelling promise has gone largely unfulfilled. Data from the U.S. Department of Education, which runs the program, showed just 864 of roughly 76,000 fully processed PSLF forgiveness applications had been approved as of March 31, a rate of 1.1%.
As of March, about 2.1 million borrowers nationwide had their loans and jobs certified as eligible for PSLF. Most borrowers are enrolled in income-driven repayment plans that reduce monthly payments but often result in increasing loan principals.
Debt
Nearly three-quarters of college graduates in South Dakota carry student debt, with an average of more than $30,000 per person. Debt has increased as tuition, fees and other costs have increased.
Experts, officials and borrowers, meanwhile, say confusion and miscommunication are rampant within the PSLF program. A 2017 report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called “Staying on Track While Giving Back,” detailed numerous problems. In October of that year, when the first group of PSLF eligible borrowers applied for loan forgiveness, 99 percent were denied.
South Dakotans are among those suffering, said Eric Olilla, director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization.
“I know people have been denied,” he said.
Many state employees who relied on PSLF now worry they could be left to pay much larger debts, Ollila said.
Problems with PSLF led to a lawsuit against the Department of Education in July 2019 on behalf of eight teachers and the American Federation of Teachers.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos included a measure to dismantle the program in the department’s 2020 budget request.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, said he supports efforts to review PSLF but stopped short of calling for its destruction.
“I believe it’s healthy to periodically review federal programs to make certain they still have merit, they’re a good use of taxpayer dollars and they are working as Congress intended,” he said. “The PSLF is no different, particularly given the program’s widely reported issues approving loan forgiveness applications.”
Rounds said his office helped at least one constituent secure loan forgiveness under PSLF in 2019 after they were wrongfully denied.
It is difficult to know how many South Dakotans hope to use PSLF or how many have been denied loan forgiveness. Statistics aren’t reported by state.
South Dakota public employees such as Jerica Slocum, who owes the federal government $20,000 more than she initially borrowed, worry they’ll be stuck paying back debt that they would not have owed but for the promise of PSLF.
“At first I really had faith in this program, but now I feel like criminal activity has been committed against me,” she said.
Growing debt
Slocum, 36, of Isabel, uses an income-driven repayment plan to make payments under the expectation her debt will be forgiven. She graduated with a teaching degree from Minnesota State University at Mankato in 2010 and went to work in the Eagle Butte School District.
In 2013, when Slocum discovered she was eligible to participate in PSLF, the program seemed too good to be true. She got her job certified as eligible for PSLF and consolidated her loans.
“I probably would have been paying for the rest of my life. This program was kind of my saving grace,” she said.
Partially because South Dakota’s teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation, there were years Slocum wasn’t required to make payments. Fedloan Servicing, which handles PSLF approved loans, assured Slocum zero-dollar payments counted as qualifying payments, but none of Slocum’s loan payments have counted toward her original loan.
Slocum borrowed about $62,000 to get a teaching degree. Almost 10 years after graduating and making income-based loan payments since 2011, she now owes more than $84,000.
Income-based repayment reduces monthly repayments based on how much money the borrower makes, and after 20 years the remaining loan balance can be wiped clean. Borrowers must pay income taxes on any debt forgiven.
According to the 2017 consumer protection bureau report, the Department of Education estimates that because a typical borrower’s monthly payments increase as their income rises, they usually end up paying more than they borrowed. But public service employees typically see incomes rise more slowly, so without PSLF, they end up paying far more of their lifetime earnings toward interest than private sector employees.
Slocum could leave teaching, take a private sector job and stay in an income-driven repayment plan. But if her loan is forgiven after 20 years, she’d be taxed on the amount forgiven. She’d also be making $280 payments each month for 20 years. Provided her family income doesn’t change, she would pay an additional $67,200 on her loans over that period.
“I don’t know how I’m going to climb out of this mess,” she said.
Slocum knew repaying her loan was part of the deal. What galls her, she said, is the federal government made a promise and hasn’t followed through. Meanwhile, her debt has more than doubled, which she wouldn’t have allowed to happen but for PSLF.
“I would have planned things differently, if I had not been accepted into the program and given that hope,” she said.
Sketchy guidelines
Slocum has good reason to be worried. According to a September 2018 report on PSLF from the federal Government Accountability Office, the Department of Education never published a comprehensive guide for federal loan service contractors to follow when borrowers asked about PSLF. As a result, loan servicers often dispensed incomplete or wrong information.
Some borrowers weren’t told about all the paperwork requirements. Other were enrolled in the wrong repayment plan. Some weren’t told consolidating their loans would restart the clock on the 120-payment cycle.
Former soldier John Scott said, “I was told that none of my active military service, including deployments to Afghanistan, would count for PSLF purposes.” He added, “My military service, in which my leg function was sacrificed, did not count for anything [toward PSLF].”
Scott should have been able to make PSLF qualifying payments while serving, according to the 2017 CFPB report.
To be eligible for PSLF, student borrowers must have taken loans directly from the federal government. In 2007, when the program was created, borrowers were allowed to consolidate Federal Family Education Loans — a subsidized private loan guaranteed by the federal government — into federal direct loans.
Several repayment plans could be used under PSLF, including the income-based, income-contingent and so-called “Pay As You Earn” plans. Other plans, such as the graduated and extended term plans, couldn’t be used for PSLF.
Staying current with PSLF program changes is also difficult. Borrowers must file multiple sets of paperwork annually, and if one piece of information goes missing, the loan forgiveness timeline could be thrown off. Unless the borrower paid attention, they wouldn’t catch the error until applying for forgiveness.
Reynold Nesiba, a college professor and Democratic state senator from Sioux Falls, missed his 10-year PSLF timeline. He started borrowing for college in 1984 and stopped in 1995 after earning a Ph.D. in economics. Back then, Nesiba said, he had $70,000 in student debt. He started work as an economics professor at Augustana University in 1995 and began to make payments.
“I was on an income-contingent repayment plan, which allowed me to have a mortgage and get kids through elementary school and middle school, but I wasn’t paying (my loans) down,” he said.
When PSLF was created in 2007, Nesiba had made payments for 12 years and still hadn’t made much of a dent in his debt. Augustana, though, qualified as an employer under PSLF, so Nesiba jumped at the opportunity.
He consolidated his federal family loans into a federal direct loan, and then, based on poor guidance from his loan-servicer, enrolled in the wrong payment plan. He made almost two year’s worth of non-qualifying payments before catching the mistake. Instead of having his loans forgiven in 2018, his timeline was pushed back to 2020.
Nesiba, however, was lucky. Of more than 53,000 individuals who applied for forgiveness by the end of 2018, a total of 318 were successful, according to the Department of Education. Around 53 percent of denials were due to non-qualifying payments.
In March 2018, Congress created the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which included $350 million to forgive loans for borrowers in the wrong payment plan.
Early in 2019, Nesiba applied for forgiveness under TEPSLF, and his more than $60,000 in outstanding balances were forgiven. He joined 442 people nationwide approved for forgiveness under TEPSLF as of March 31.
“I’d been paying for 23 years before my loans were forgiven and it’s just made a huge difference in my life,” Nesiba said.