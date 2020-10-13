Community contest to name new arena at The Monument

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a package of event tickets.

Construction on the 230,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The new arena will be home to Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and countless other sports and entertainment events.

Starting Tuesday, the public is invited to submit name ideas for this space. The entire complex will be known as The Monument starting in July 2021. The existing Don Barnett Arena and LaCroix Hall exhibit hall will retain their names. The contest is to select a name for the new arena at The Monument.

To submit a name, go to this website. Names can be submitted until Friday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. After that, the naming rights committee will select the top three names. Those names will go up for a public social media vote from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6. The winning name will be announced Dec. 17.