'Community spread is crazy right now,' Monument caregiver says

Amanda Dosch, a registered nurse at Monument Health, said the last few months of working during the pandemic has been a “roller coaster.”
“Over the last month to two months here, it’s been completely full and a bit tougher,” she said. “We’ve incorporated ICU patients into our intermediate level of care and shifted our practices a little bit to help accommodate for the need. It’s gotten crazy.”
Since the Journal first spoke with Amanda and her colleague Haley Cowan, a patient care champion, in July, Monument Health has gone through the “roller coaster” Amanda mentioned.
At the end of August, Monument Health told staff to prepare for a surge after 60 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 and another 167 were in quarantine. A week later, the hospital system said it could handle any upcoming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
By the start of November, Monument Health saw its hospital capacity diminish and had to make calls on whether to utilize a modest 100-plus bed unit. Hospital spokesman Dan Daly said the unit never saw COVID-19 patients, only long-term care patients awaiting discharge.
Within days, the Pennington County reported that Monument Health was on a “divert status,” and the hospital cited increasing COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills and a “continued nursing shortage across the nation” as reasons for the stressed capacity.
The hospital system joined other medical associations in the state to call for increased mask wearing, and the hospital’s top doctor said he supported Rapid City’s effort to pass a mask mandate.
‘All hands on deck’
Both Amanda and Haley said they have been fortunate to not contract COVID-19 although a number of coworkers have tested positive and that their exposure didn’t “necessarily” come from working with COVID-19 patients each day, but more likely from community spread.
“Community spread is crazy right now. It’s so high,” Amanda said. “We’ve had people out sick, and working through that staffing-wise has been challenging. I feel we are at much greater risk of getting COVID-19 in the community than we are here.”
Some of the staff who have recovered from COVID-19 are still experiencing what some are calling “long haul” COVID-19. The CDC has said that while most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some can have symptoms lasting for weeks or months after recovery such as fatigue, cough, chest and joint pain, or shortness of breath.
Amanda said she feels Monument Health has enough staff and help to care for all its COVID-19 patients, but the pandemic has become tougher and the patients are sicker.
“We try to have as much help as we can, and it’s honestly all hands on deck most days,” Amanda said, noting the hospital system has brought traveling nurses on staff to fill in the gaps.
Monument Health saw a maximum of 104 COVID-19 patients system-wide in a single day on Nov. 16. Amanda and Haley work in the 32-bed heart and vascular unit that was converted for COVID-19 patients. Those beds stay full, they said.
“We see more fluctuation in patient acuity if the patients are sick enough that the ICU is full or at capacity,” Amanda said.
Both caregivers said they work 12-hour shifts and 13 or 14 hours “at tops,” and there are incentives to work overtime or pick up extra shifts each week to deal with the COVID-19 surge.
‘You can see the light fade’
Haley said she’s worked with patients who lost a family member to COVID-19 and are “still here and fighting” against the virus during their hospital stay.
“It’s really hard to be there, or to have family there as much as you want,” Haley said. “It’s an emotional challenge to be that. I wish we had a better option, but we don’t.”
Amanda said it’s been “challenging and disheartening” to see both her patients and coworkers struggle with the virus.
“You can kinda see the light fade,” Amanda said. “You want to give them more, and we can’t even be their family. We try hard to be supportive for them, but to see them struggle in that way is really, really tough.”
Both caregivers have seen patient deaths “fairly regularly” from COVID-19 compared to what they’re used to seeing in the heart and vascular unit.
Community concerns
It’s hard for both caregivers to pay attention to a news cycle that is often dominated by COVID-19, they said. Amanda said when she’s home, she prefers to separate her two worlds: hospital life and home life.
“It’s very frustrating to see the community spread” of COVID-19, Amanda said. “If people aren’t wearing masks and taking those precautions, I think we could be doing more to protect our community.”
Caregivers can urge others to social distance and wear masks, but “I don’t know that it impacts anybody until they’ve either had COVID-19 to the point where they had every symptom, or they had a family member (test positive),” Haley said. “Then, you take it a little more seriously.”
Amanda said she worries Rapid City will become a community where people have a “false sense of security” because many people have had COVID-19 and recovered from it.
“People act the way they do because they don’t really understand COVID-19 and how it spreads,” she said. “That worries me.”
Haley said she worries that her two children, ages 10 and six, may contract COVID-19. They’re in school at the Meade County School District and wear their masks all day when they attend in-person.
“Sometimes I wonder what impact this is having on our kids,” Haley said. “This is so bizarre for my six-year-old to be so worried about contracting this virus.”
Thankful for little things
The hospital staff considers each other like a family when they spend hours upon hours working with COVID-19 patients together, Amanda said, adding that maintaining morale is an “everyday struggle.”
“It’s been challenging mentally, but we have a lot of resources and a really strong team,” Amanda said. “We lean on each other a lot. Life in general is way more stressful than it used to be, so we try to keep the morale up as much as possible.”
At the end of a long work day, “it usually is tough to have as much energy as I would like to take home to my family,” Amanda said. She has two children, one and three years old, who she “would love to go home and play with” each day and “be 100% there,” but sometimes that’s hard to do.
Amanda said she’s blessed and thankful to have a supportive family, and that she prays for the health of her children and family each night.
“With this week being Thanksgiving, how many little things I have to be grateful for is something I try to think about and remind myself about,” Amanda said. “In the big picture, it’s sometimes hard to stay positive with everything that’s going on. On my days off, all I think about is how to be as grateful as possible.”
Haley said she’s thankful for her husband, two children and family, as well as “little things” like sunshine on nice days, good jokes and laughter.
Both caregivers said they would celebrate Thanksgiving with only their immediate household family this year, forgoing larger family gatherings to reduce any risk of COVID-19 transmission.
