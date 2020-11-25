'Community spread is crazy right now,' Monument caregiver says

“People act the way they do because they don’t really understand COVID-19 and how it spreads,” she said. “That worries me.”

Haley said she worries that her two children, ages 10 and six, may contract COVID-19. They’re in school at the Meade County School District and wear their masks all day when they attend in-person.

“Sometimes I wonder what impact this is having on our kids,” Haley said. “This is so bizarre for my six-year-old to be so worried about contracting this virus.”

Thankful for little things

The hospital staff considers each other like a family when they spend hours upon hours working with COVID-19 patients together, Amanda said, adding that maintaining morale is an “everyday struggle.”

“It’s been challenging mentally, but we have a lot of resources and a really strong team,” Amanda said. “We lean on each other a lot. Life in general is way more stressful than it used to be, so we try to keep the morale up as much as possible.”