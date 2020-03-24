Cornerstone Rescue Mission sees drop-off in food donations, volunteers

Cornerstone Rescue Mission has seen a drop-off in food donations and a number of cancellations in volunteers over the last few weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
Lysa Allison, director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said she’s taking the outbreak day by day, and it’s mostly business as usual at the Mission.
“We don’t have any reason to change things the way we are,” she said. “We’re trying to look forward and make sure that the staff are healthy, and we’re pivoting some of our scheduling around to try and meet the needs.”
Allison said some of the evening meals usually brought in by churches or area groups are cancelling their usual service, bringing the meals in pre-cooked or just delivering ingredients so Cornerstone staff can prepare the meals.
“That’s a great option,” Allison said of the meal and ingredient deliveries. She asks that people consider making more food donations of non-perishable items, like macaroni, rice and beans, for example. She said the Mission has had an overall drop-off in donations over the last week.
“We still need to feed the breakfast and the noon meals,” she said. “Restaurants that would generally donate food aren’t doing that now, so we’re kind of struggling with that.”
Some of the usual volunteer groups that cook and serve food at the Mission are still coming to help, but others are choosing not to do so.
“That limits the food coming in, and we still have to feed everybody,” she said. “If people are brave and they want to volunteer, we can certainly do that. If people have food that they want to donate, we would be more than happy to take their food.”
Allison said staff is constantly sanitizing and cleaning high-touch areas, like elevator buttons, door handles, bathrooms, handrails, tables and chairs.
One concern Allison has is where guests to the Mission will use the restroom. She noted that many people facing homelessness use public restrooms like those in the city’s parks. The city closed park restrooms Friday.
Allison said she’s requested that the city put porta-potties in different areas near where the park bathrooms are closed.
“There are some homeless camps all over town, and they need to have a place to go to the bathroom,” she said. “If they’re going to close the restrooms down, they could have an alternative for them to go to.”
If guests to the Mission are sick, Allison said she points them to Monument Health, the drive-up testing clinic on Jackson Boulevard, or to the Urgent Care in Baken Park. Staff at Cornerstone also offer to call Community Health and make appointments for their guests.
Allison said they don’t have any personal protective equipment at the Mission and don’t give masks to guests unless they have COVID-19 symptoms.
