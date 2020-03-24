Cornerstone Rescue Mission sees drop-off in food donations, volunteers

Some of the usual volunteer groups that cook and serve food at the Mission are still coming to help, but others are choosing not to do so.

“That limits the food coming in, and we still have to feed everybody,” she said. “If people are brave and they want to volunteer, we can certainly do that. If people have food that they want to donate, we would be more than happy to take their food.”

Allison said staff is constantly sanitizing and cleaning high-touch areas, like elevator buttons, door handles, bathrooms, handrails, tables and chairs.

One concern Allison has is where guests to the Mission will use the restroom. She noted that many people facing homelessness use public restrooms like those in the city’s parks. The city closed park restrooms Friday.

Allison said she’s requested that the city put porta-potties in different areas near where the park bathrooms are closed.

“There are some homeless camps all over town, and they need to have a place to go to the bathroom,” she said. “If they’re going to close the restrooms down, they could have an alternative for them to go to.”