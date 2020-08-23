Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in the Black Hills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new coronavirus cases in counties in the Black Hills continues to grow.

Pennington County added 14 new infections in Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health daily report. There have been 1,042 total positive tests and the number of active cases grew by one to 152 on Sunday. There were 74 tests included in Pennington County's report - a 19% positivity rate.

Meade and Lawrence counties each reported a dozen new cases. There were 47 tests in Meade County (25.5% positive) and 20 tests in Lawrence County - 60% positive. Custer County reported eight new cases and one of the four tests from Butte County was positive. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties reported no new infections Sunday.

The report included 141 positive tests out of 1,130 in South Dakota - 12.4% positive. There have been 11,276 positive tests and 1,551 of those are still active infections - up 11 more since Saturday. There are 62 people being treated in hospitals across the state - down four from Saturday. Twelve of those are in the Monument Health system. Three children between 10-19 are being treated in the hospital and three more people in their 20s are hospitalized.

A Bon Homme County man in his 80s became the 161st death reported in South Dakota due to COVID-19 infection.