Coronavirus numbers move in different directions Sunday

Coronavirus indicators moved in different directions on Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health Report.
With 252 new cases on 1,132 tests reported Sunday, there have been 18,696 cases of COVID-19 illness in the state with 2,843 of those cases still listed as active infections. The number of active infections dropped 103 from Saturday's report. However, hospitalizations across the state increased by 17 overnight. There are now 170 people being treated in hospitals in South Dakota with 28 of those in the Monument Health system. That is the most people in the hospital since the pandemic began.
Two more deaths were reported Sunday as one man in his 70s and another in his 80s, both from Minnehaha County, brought the total number of deaths in the state to 202.
The drop in active cases was led in part by Pennington County. The county added 24 new infections Sunday on 104 tests. Even with the high positivity rate, the number of active cases dropped 29 to 308, the lowest number since August 27.
Meade County added nine new infections and Lawrence County reported six. Oglala-Lakota COunty reported three new cases and Custer County added two. Butte County had one new case and Fall River County reported no new infections Sunday.
Minnehaha County continues to lead the state in new cases each day. They reported 46 new infections Sunday. Codington County added 24 and Hughes County added 16. Lincoln County reported 14 new infections and Brown County had 10.
Roberts County added nine cases Sunday while Yankton and Tripp counties each had eight. Brookings County added seven cases and Douglas and Beadle counties reported five. Spink and Clay counties reported four new cases each and Grant, Lake and McCook counties each had three. Gregory, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Marshall, Perkins, Potter, Turner and Union counties reported two new infections and Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Jackson, Lyman and Sanborn counties each had one
Of the 252 new cases, only two were in children under 10 and 35 were between 10-19. People in their 20s accounted for 47 new cases and people over 70 were 28 of the new patients.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
- South Dakota Mines: 18 students, 0 staff, 81 quarantined (down 8)
- Black Hills State University: 6 students, 0 staff, 39 quarantined
- University of South Dakota: 19 students (down 5 from Friday), 1 staff, 182 quarantined (down 36)
- South Dakota State University: 22 students, 4 staff, 122 quarantined (up 18)
- Dakota State University: 3 students, 22 quarantined
- Northern State University: 10 students, 4 staff, 47 quarantined
