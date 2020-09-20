Coronavirus numbers move in different directions Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus indicators moved in different directions on Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health Report.

With 252 new cases on 1,132 tests reported Sunday, there have been 18,696 cases of COVID-19 illness in the state with 2,843 of those cases still listed as active infections. The number of active infections dropped 103 from Saturday's report. However, hospitalizations across the state increased by 17 overnight. There are now 170 people being treated in hospitals in South Dakota with 28 of those in the Monument Health system. That is the most people in the hospital since the pandemic began.

Two more deaths were reported Sunday as one man in his 70s and another in his 80s, both from Minnehaha County, brought the total number of deaths in the state to 202.

The drop in active cases was led in part by Pennington County. The county added 24 new infections Sunday on 104 tests. Even with the high positivity rate, the number of active cases dropped 29 to 308, the lowest number since August 27.

Meade County added nine new infections and Lawrence County reported six. Oglala-Lakota COunty reported three new cases and Custer County added two. Butte County had one new case and Fall River County reported no new infections Sunday.