Coronavirus precautions set aside for President Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore

At Friday’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore where 7,500 people including President Trump and other out-of-state visitors are expected, no social distancing measures will be in effect and no mask policy will be enforced despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state health department provided input to the tourism department on the event, including information about handwashing, wearing a mask and social distancing, said state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.
“The guidance has not changed in that respect,” Clayton said. “Individuals do need to take the precautions into their own hands when they are out, whether it be grocery shopping or going out to other events … including fireworks celebrations at Mount Rushmore.”
Gov. Kristi Noem has said, however, that face masks will be provided for free at the event. Yet, people won’t be forced to wear them.
Those who choose not to wear a mask at the event may be jeopardizing their own health and the health of other people, said Dr. Ben Aaker, president of the state’s medical association. He said those who don’t believe in masks should listen to their doctors, the SDSMA and CDC guidance on masking.
“By not following those guidelines, you have a risk,” Aaker said. “You may be healthy now, but you have a risk of contracting the illness and then infecting others. You may say ‘I’m a healthy person, I’m going to feel bad for a while and get better.’ Well, we know that might not be true.”
Aaker said he’s personally seen COVID-19 patients who have “gotten very sick,” and others who are able to self-isolate at home. Before attending any large event or social gathering, Aaker said people should speak with their doctors to weigh their personal risk factors and their chance of spreading COVID-19 to other people.
“What’s worse is that you may go back to your town or your state if you’re coming from out of state, and (you won’t) know that you’re infecting other people,” Aaker said. “You can infect your loved ones, family or neighbors. If you can’t social distance with the guidelines at the event… you now are at risk of harming other people. If you can’t guarantee that you’re not going to be harming other people, then you should really consider not going.”
Trump and Noem have both made frequent press appearances and city visits without wearing masks on-camera. Trump has been especially vocal about his distaste for wearing a mask. Eight of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus after working at his Tulsa rally.
Maggie Seidel, advisor to Noem, said the governor has worn a mask before but doesn't plan to wear one at Mount Rushmore.
South Dakota’s Congressional delegation plans to attend the event. Sen. Mike Rounds said he will wear a mask. Rep. Dusty Johnson had a back-and-forth with CNN host Chris Cuomo about social distancing and the mask issue on Tuesday night.
“The bottom line is people should be wearing the masks, and I think a lot of them will be,” Johnson told Cuomo.
Kwinn Neff, member of the Keystone Board of Trustees, said the board was able to coordinate with Monument Health to set up a tent by the wax museum to give out 10,000 free face masks and hand sanitizer for those interested.
Evidence of COVID-19 impacts on the state from the event won’t be seen in the data until mid-July, as coronavirus symptoms can appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Clayton said there is no DOH guidance or recommendations for the event attendees to self-quarantine for 14 days in the event that COVID-19 symptoms appear. He also said there’s no recommendation that people get tested after the event, unless symptoms appear.
