Coronavirus precautions set aside for President Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore

At Friday’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore where 7,500 people including President Trump and other out-of-state visitors are expected, no social distancing measures will be in effect and no mask policy will be enforced despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state health department provided input to the tourism department on the event, including information about handwashing, wearing a mask and social distancing, said state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

“The guidance has not changed in that respect,” Clayton said. “Individuals do need to take the precautions into their own hands when they are out, whether it be grocery shopping or going out to other events … including fireworks celebrations at Mount Rushmore.”

Gov. Kristi Noem has said, however, that face masks will be provided for free at the event. Yet, people won’t be forced to wear them.

Those who choose not to wear a mask at the event may be jeopardizing their own health and the health of other people, said Dr. Ben Aaker, president of the state’s medical association. He said those who don’t believe in masks should listen to their doctors, the SDSMA and CDC guidance on masking.