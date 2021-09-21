County Commission OKs mental health facility project, 1.5% employee wage hike in 2022

The remaining $1.6 million will come from the city, county and foundation donations.

“You can look at this project for one, the foundations were on the ground running before we even talked about actually building a facility,” Drewes said. “They have much more than just filled in the gap. They’ve been a complete part of all of this project.”

The commission voted to use $300,000 of the county’s unassigned funds for one-time expenditures for the contingency funds. The rest of the unassigned funds were allocated to the county’s accumulated building fund.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said he didn’t think all of the money needed to be allocated just yet. Commissioner Deb Hadcock said moving the money would allow for a better vetting process rather than deciding on what projects to focus on at the meeting.