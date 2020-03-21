County Commission opposes business closures, makes provision for emergencies

Pennington County Commissioners have no desire to see the state or Rapid City shut down non-essential businesses in the county.
At a special meeting Saturday afternoon where commissioners gave special authority to Chair Deb Hadcock and Vice Chair Gary Drewes in case county decisions need to be made in fewer than 24 hours, several on the board said the current response to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide was going too far.
The commissioners asked Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson about the impact of closing businesses in the area would have on employment. Johnson said an immediate effect would be about 500 layoffs with 3,000 to 4,000 at risk if the situation extended more than a couple of months. He said $81 million in revenue and $10-$15 million in tax revenue was at risk.
"I don't want to minimize the criticalness of the health of people," Drewes said. "But at the same time, you hit the nail on the head when you talked about the economy. You can't lose the economy at the same time."
Drewes pointed out that Commissioner Ross Rossknecht had mentioned only 14 people in South Dakota have tested positive for coronavirus and none in West River. The state has only been able to complete just under 200 tests in seven days and three were positive. A New York man who trained bank employees in Rapid City also tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Some people have common sense when it comes to business travel and some don't," said Hadcock. "As we learned with the Security First Bank thing this week."
Drewes said he agreed with Gov. Kristi's Noem's approach to encourage cities to stay open for business and simply use common sense.
"I think most people are taking precautions that the CDC and Governor Noem advised and that's where we need to take our direction," Drewes said. "I have full confidence that this is going to turn the corner and that we are not in near as severe or dire shape as the picture being painted by some and I would encourage you to keep going to those businesses."
Rossknecht agreed. "I think the general public is aware and if a business uses common sense and opens, they can make a decision with their own common sense about whether they should visit that business," he said.
After more discussion, the commission voted to give Drewes and Hadcock the authority to make decisions on an emergency basis. Lloyd LaCroix wanted to make an amendment that the communication of the actions of the board come from Gary Drewes, who he sees as a great communicator. That motion died for the lack of a second and the commission voted 4-1 to give Hadcock and Drewes the authority to make emergency decisions related to COVID-19. Hadcock pointed out is a resolution and not an ordinance so the additional authority will cease when the situation is no longer an emergency.
The “no” vote came from Mark DiSanto who had called in via speakerphone for the special meeting. DiSanto said very few of his constituents liked this resolution, which is similar to one passed in Minnehaha County this week and is being considered in other counties next week.
"There is a slim chance that we will need to make a decision in less than 24 hours where we could call a special meeting," DiSanto said.
Hadcock said she understood a meeting might be held Monday night to close non-essential businesses in Rapid City. In Mayor Steve Allender's daily video update, he gave no indication that a meeting Monday was on the horizon. Allender said there were competing ideas among local health care personnel. He said some wrote an open letter calling for bars and restaurants and other businesses to close, while others call for waiting for more evidence.
"I hope people understand we are not delaying the decision, but we are taking a more deliberative approach," Allender said.