County commmission not declaring emergency yet

While both the White House and Gov. Kristi Noem declared emergencies on Friday relating to the spread of coronavirus, the Pennington County board of commissioners chose not to declare one Tuesday.

Dustin Willett, director for the Pennington County Emergency Management Office, said this is not the usual order that emergencies are declared.

“A lot of times, the process works where counties are affected by something or overwhelmed by something,” Willett said. “Then, we declare an emergency and forward that to the state. When the state gets enough of those, the state goes to the federal government declaring a disaster or emergency.”

“This is a little different than what most of us have had to work in, or seen, because it kind of went in the opposite direction,” he said, clarifying that a state of emergency was declared by Noem for all counties in the state.

Willett asked the board whether or not his office should declare an emergency for Pennington County on behalf of the board. The board ultimately agreed not to issue an emergency declaration.

Gary Drewes, vice chair of the board and a commissioner for District 5, said it’s not necessary for the county to declare an emergency at this time.