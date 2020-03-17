County commmission not declaring emergency yet

While both the White House and Gov. Kristi Noem declared emergencies on Friday relating to the spread of coronavirus, the Pennington County board of commissioners chose not to declare one Tuesday.
Dustin Willett, director for the Pennington County Emergency Management Office, said this is not the usual order that emergencies are declared.
“A lot of times, the process works where counties are affected by something or overwhelmed by something,” Willett said. “Then, we declare an emergency and forward that to the state. When the state gets enough of those, the state goes to the federal government declaring a disaster or emergency.”
“This is a little different than what most of us have had to work in, or seen, because it kind of went in the opposite direction,” he said, clarifying that a state of emergency was declared by Noem for all counties in the state.
Willett asked the board whether or not his office should declare an emergency for Pennington County on behalf of the board. The board ultimately agreed not to issue an emergency declaration.
Gary Drewes, vice chair of the board and a commissioner for District 5, said it’s not necessary for the county to declare an emergency at this time.
“It’s a step that’s not necessary because of the way it was handed down,” he said.
Deb Hadcock, chair of the board and a commissioner for District 3, said they would make a decision/know more after their Thursday meeting with department heads.
“I think (that meeting) needs to happen for a plan of action before” the board declares an emergency, Hadcock said. “Basically, we have homeless people, we’ll have some jobless people, that kind of thing. How is that going to affect us if people are closing restaurants? If people are closing things, that’s going to start affecting how we do business.”
Ron Rossknecht, commissioner for District 1, asked Willett if people are overreacting to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, and in the U.S.
“There’s a loaded question,” Willett said.
“Plan for the worst, but hope for the best. It’s important to note that there was some initial confusion and apprehension because of the way some of the South Dakota cases have been reported,” Willett said. For example, information about the Pennington County man who died of COVID-19 on March 10 was not released in a helpful manner.
Willett said the suspension of school across the state this week has been “the one fast, hard, in-our-face thing that is different” about daily life, and has been the biggest change so far.
Willett said his office would host a Pennington County-wide conference call at 3 p.m. Tuesday to get nonprofits, faith-based groups, schools, health care, local government, public safety, public works and other stakeholders on the same page about their response.
Lloyd LaCroix, commissioner for District 2, said he’s dealing with people who “say they’ve gotten (COVID-19) from somebody, and I know there’s no confirmed cases.”