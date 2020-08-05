COVID-19 another concern as Monument Health prepares for rally

Venjohn said there’s more emergency room space than last year, noting that the new ED in the Rapid City hospital has a larger ambulance bay, helipad and extra bed capacity. More nurses will be available to work through the rally, too.

“Every year, we have extra staff and nurses on call the Wednesday before the rally and weeks after," Venjohn said.

COVID-19 concerns

The health care system will be screening patients during the rally to determine if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested with a rapid Abbott ID NOW test. If they’re positive for coronavirus, the hospital will instruct them to self-isolate at home, or at the hospital if they have dire symptoms.

Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, said the hospital has received lots of calls about COVID-19 testing for travelers.

“A handful of states require that anyone who arrives in their state be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their arrival or self-quarantine for 14 days,” Daly said, noting there is no such requirement in South Dakota. “We do not have enough testing supplies to conduct this type of travel testing.”