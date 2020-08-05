COVID-19 another concern as Monument Health prepares for rally

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Black Hills, making it perhaps the largest event in the nation since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
As a result, public health officials are concerned about the consequences of Sturgis and the Black Hills hosting what amounts to a nine-day party with guests from every region of the nation.
Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, said Sturgis made a “tough decision” to allow the rally to continue, but CDC guidance that calls for avoiding large crowds and indoor spaces, social distancing and wearing masks when among others hasn't changed.
“It’s a tough decision that was made, but now that it was made, we are approaching it the best we can to detect and prevent the spread of a community-wide outbreak of this disease,” Kurra said.
Rally preparations
Monument Health is taking its usual precautions for rally week: postponing elective surgeries that require inpatient stays, keeping backup surgeons and physicians on call, and cross-training caregivers.
Monument Health treated 79 rally-related hospitalized patients over the course of the 11-day event in 2019. There was a total of 217 patient days, with 202 of those in Rapid City. Other Monument hospitals are in Sturgis, Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood and Custer.
The hospital system also saw 472 total emergency visits last year, down from 501 in 2018. The majority of visits were in Sturgis (220) and Rapid City (140). The first Saturday of rally week in 2019 was the busiest, with 57 emergency department visits.
There were also 194 urgent care visits, with the majority in Sturgis. Monument Health will post a daily update on its website beginning Friday.
Marla Venjohn, director of the on-call transfer center for Monument Health in Rapid City, takes the lead on rally logistics each year.
During the rally the hospital typically treats patients for injuries, sicknesses, major illnesses, drug and alcohol overdoses, dehydration, chest pain, heat-related issues, and other types of trauma.
The impact of COVID-19 on this year's rally and the health care system is difficult to assess, Venjohn said.
“It’s really hard to know what type of patients we’ll see related to the rally,” she said. "They can become injured or ill with anything.”
Venjohn said there’s more emergency room space than last year, noting that the new ED in the Rapid City hospital has a larger ambulance bay, helipad and extra bed capacity. More nurses will be available to work through the rally, too.
“Every year, we have extra staff and nurses on call the Wednesday before the rally and weeks after," Venjohn said.
COVID-19 concerns
The health care system will be screening patients during the rally to determine if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested with a rapid Abbott ID NOW test. If they’re positive for coronavirus, the hospital will instruct them to self-isolate at home, or at the hospital if they have dire symptoms.
Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, said the hospital has received lots of calls about COVID-19 testing for travelers.
“A handful of states require that anyone who arrives in their state be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their arrival or self-quarantine for 14 days,” Daly said, noting there is no such requirement in South Dakota. “We do not have enough testing supplies to conduct this type of travel testing.”
Daly said the hospital system is not sure what type of testing demand to expect during the rally. He said the allotment of supplies changes often and capacity depends strictly on supplies.
The Department of Health gave increased testing access to West River communities in mid-July. A number of Abbott ID Now machines have been deployed to both Black Hills Urgent Care and Monument Health across the Black Hills for use 24 hours a day.
Turnaround time for these tests is approximately one hour. Results may take longer if there are high testing volumes, Monument Health said.
Testing in Sturgis
Hundreds of Sturgis residents will get free COVID-19 tests after the rally ends on Aug. 16. The city will spend up to $195,000 for the tests. CARES funding, or the city’s reserve funds, may help cover costs.
150 city employees will be mandated for testing; 400 tests will go to front-line residents who work in bars, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and hotels; 200 will go to other employees who request testing, and 550 general tests will be set aside for residents.
Residents could apply for the testing starting Aug. 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. The testing will take place Aug. 24-25 at the Sturgis Community Center in a drive-through style.
Kurra said the testing plan, which will go through Monument Health, is key to detecting the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area after the rally. Even those who are asymptomatic after the rally should be tested, he said, because symptoms won’t appear for three to five days after exposure.
“These folks have been exposed, clearly. There’s a high likelihood that they were exposed,” Kurra said. “We’ve got 400,000 people from all over the country coming, and the likelier the odds are that they’ve come into contact with one of our locals.”
Kurra said the post-rally testing is “public health surveillance.”
“If you do these tests after the rally concludes, you may find out there’s a small cluster or a few people,” he said. “Depending on where they are geographically, we can contact trace, identify cases and prevent spread to people who never came into contact with COVID-19.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
