COVID-19 by the numbers in South Dakota

Since the onset of the pandemic, South Dakota’s Native American population has been overrepresented in the state’s COVID-19 cases. While making up approximately 9% of the population according to 2019 Census estimates, the population has accounted for nearly 12% of all cases.
As of Dec. 23, data from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) shows that of the state’s 96,040 cases, non-Hispanic Native Americans accounted for 11,676 or approximately 12% of the cases.
Non-Hispanic white people, meanwhile, make up more than 81% of the population according to Census estimates, but approximately 68% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, or 65,372 cases.
Death data
No South Dakotans aged 0 to 19 have died of COVID-19, but the data shows three people in their 20s have died: two were Native and one was Hispanic.
Twelve people in their 30s have died, including two white people, nine Native Americans and one person in a category for “Other, Non-Hispanic” race.
Twenty-two people in their 40s have died, including seven white people, 11 Native Americans, two Black people, one Asian person and one person of another race.
Seventy people in their 50s have died, including 32 white people and 38 people of color: 28 Native Americans, one Hispanic person, one Black person and two Asian people. Six people the DOH marked as an “unknown, non-Hispanic” race have also died in this age group.
174 people in their 60s have died of COVID-19, including 101 white people, 46 Native Americans, 13 people of an unknown race, six Hispanic people, two Black people, three people of “other” races and three Asian people.
296 people in their 70s have died of COVID-19, including 213 white people, 46 Native Americans, 27 people of an unknown race, three Hispanic people, one Black person, one Asian person and five people of “other” races.
812 people aged 80 and older have died of COVID-19, including 715 white people, 29 Native Americans, 57 people of an unknown race, three Hispanic people, one person of another race and seven Asian people.
Overall, the death data shows that Indigenous and other people of color have been more likely to die of COVID-19 at younger ages (20 to 59) than white people, and have been overrepresented in deaths among those in their 60s (41.95%) and in their 70s (28%).
Black, Indigenous and people of color represent 23% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths overall, with non-Hispanic Native Americans specifically representing 12.3% of South Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths.
Counties per capita
Per capita COVID-19 case data tracked by the New York Times shows the three counties with the most cases per capita in the state are Bon Homme, Dewey and Buffalo, as of Dec 23. In each of these counties, one in five residents has an active case of COVID-19 or has recovered from it.
The counties with the most COVID-19 cases reported include Minnehaha (24,263), Pennington (10,728), Lincoln (6,545), Brown (4,263) and Codington (3,332), but each of these counties had less drastic numbers of cases per capita compared to the top three S.D. counties, according to the NYT tracking.
One in eight of Minnehaha and Codington’s residents had a reported case; one in nine of Lincoln and Brown’s residents had a reported case, and one in 11 of Pennington’s residents had a reported case.
As of Dec. 23, the DOH reports the following counties have the highest RT-PCR test positivity rates weekly: Corson (41.67%), Douglas (36%) and Grant (30.6%).