COVID-19 by the numbers in South Dakota

Seventy people in their 50s have died, including 32 white people and 38 people of color: 28 Native Americans, one Hispanic person, one Black person and two Asian people. Six people the DOH marked as an “unknown, non-Hispanic” race have also died in this age group.

174 people in their 60s have died of COVID-19, including 101 white people, 46 Native Americans, 13 people of an unknown race, six Hispanic people, two Black people, three people of “other” races and three Asian people.

296 people in their 70s have died of COVID-19, including 213 white people, 46 Native Americans, 27 people of an unknown race, three Hispanic people, one Black person, one Asian person and five people of “other” races.

812 people aged 80 and older have died of COVID-19, including 715 white people, 29 Native Americans, 57 people of an unknown race, three Hispanic people, one person of another race and seven Asian people.

Overall, the death data shows that Indigenous and other people of color have been more likely to die of COVID-19 at younger ages (20 to 59) than white people, and have been overrepresented in deaths among those in their 60s (41.95%) and in their 70s (28%).