COVID-19 case counts continue to fall in South Dakota

Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota are lower today than they have been since before the second significant wave of infections swept through the state last summer.

With only 78 new cases reported Wednesday, active infections dropped by 253 to 4,166 - the lowest number since August 28, 2021. Three weeks ago, there were 17,583 active cases in the state - more than four times as many as today.

There are 148 people hospitalized in South Dakota for COVID-19 illnesses with 27 of those patients in intensive care units. There were 329 people in South Dakota hospitals three weeks ago.

Of the 78 new cases Wednesday, only 10 were in children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools had as many as 329 active infections last month. That number is at nine today.

Minnehaha County led the state with 10 new infections and Pennington, Meade and Brown counties each added eight. There were three new infections in Oglala-Lakota County and two in Butte County. Custer County reported one new cases and there were no positive tests in Lawrence or Fall River counties.

Active cases in Pennington County dropped by 49 to 710 and Minnehaha County reported a decrease of 47 to a total of 686.

There were six additional deaths Wednesday. That brings March's total to nine and the overall death toll to 2,814. The deaths included three men and three women. Two were from Minnehaha County and one death was reported in Brown, Todd, Tripp and union counties. One death was a person in their 40s, two were in their 60s and three were over 70.