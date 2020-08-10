COVID-19 cases among out of staters at Sturgis rally will be difficult to track, DOH says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota will track COVID-19 cases in its residents after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but keeping an overall coronavirus tally will be difficult, according to the Department of Health.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday that cases from out-of-state residents will have to be investigated by their home states that will only notify South Dakota in certain cases.

“When exposures occur that require additional followup by the state," Clayton said the DOH “would be notified by those state agencies of individuals that have been exposed, or the presence of the potential for larger spread when individuals are not able to identify all of their close contacts.”

In both instances, Clayton said the DOH works closely with other states and that there’s a notification system in place for those types of exposures.