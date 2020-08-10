COVID-19 cases among out of staters at Sturgis rally will be difficult to track, DOH says

South Dakota will track COVID-19 cases in its residents after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but keeping an overall coronavirus tally will be difficult, according to the Department of Health.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday that cases from out-of-state residents will have to be investigated by their home states that will only notify South Dakota in certain cases.
“When exposures occur that require additional followup by the state," Clayton said the DOH “would be notified by those state agencies of individuals that have been exposed, or the presence of the potential for larger spread when individuals are not able to identify all of their close contacts.”
In both instances, Clayton said the DOH works closely with other states and that there’s a notification system in place for those types of exposures.
When it comes to Sturgis, the DOH might be looking at case notifications from a majority of states as 250,000 rally-goers are expected this year. The DOH said last week that they will provide information if South Dakota cases “rise to the level of a cluster” after the rally.
Mass testing
State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the plan to conduct mass testing in first responders starting with EMS providers West River ahead of the Sturgis rally is ongoing.
She said the DOH has completed mass testing for Apollo, Faith, Hot Springs, Deadwood, Sturgis and Edgemont so far and that all results came back negative.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH plans to mass test first responders like EMS, law enforcement and firefighter personnel across the state starting two weeks after the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
After the state wrapped up testing in long-term care facilities, health officials reported Monday that they found 542 cases across the state in residents and staff by Aug. 5.
Residents accounted for 299 of those cases and for 65 of the state’s 146 fatalities, or 48% of the state’s deaths. Long-term care staff accounted for 243 of the 542 cases.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is still working with congregate living facilities to conduct testing, noting that 11 of 15 of these facilities have already tested and saw 22 positive results from 799 people — 18 coronavirus cases in residents and four in staff.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s public universities have their own Abbott ID Now machines to “gear towards” testing students and staff with symptoms as they return to campuses this fall. She said universities are working on their own testing plans consistent with their activity schedules, which will vary by university.
Sentinel testing of K-12 school staff will go on as planned this fall, she said, noting it is “randomized testing of asymptomatic adults that are working in those settings.”
Case update
The DOH reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, including five in Pennington County. The county now has 896 positive cases, with 743 recovered and 121 active cases.
Monday’s report totaled 9,663 COVID-19 cases statewide with no new fatalities, 37 new recoveries and six new hospitalizations. So far, 8,371 people have recovered from the coronavirus in South Dakota. As of Monday, 1,146 people had an active infection in the state.
Sixty-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide Monday and 882 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
Monday’s report included 1,091 test results for a positive rate of 5.4%.
For the state’s cluster updates, 81 out of the 96 campers and staff with COVID-19 at Camp Judson have recovered, and 16 of the 37 staff and residents with coronavirus at McCrossan Boys Ranch have recovered.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.