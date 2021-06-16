COVID-19 cases continue to decline in state, but the number on ventilators climbs

Severe cases of COVID-19 illness increased Wednesday, according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are now 12 people using ventilators in their recovery from the disease - an increase of five from Tuesday. The number of people in the hospital across the state decreased by one to 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only 10 new infections were reported Wednesday, allowing active cases to continue to decline. Active infections dropped by 16 to 170 across the state. Pennington County has 43 active cases. The county had an increase of six cases Wednesday but only four of those were new positive tests. Two more were reclassified from Meade County to Pennington County.

Lincoln County had two positive tests and there was one in Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Lake and Todd counties.

Two new cases were in children under 19 and two more were people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive Wednesday.