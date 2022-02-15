COVID-19 cases continue to decline in state

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fell by almost 2,000 on Tuesday to the lowest levels since Jan. 4. The Department of Health reported 433 new infections from data received between Friday and Monday at noon. Active cases dropped to 11,283.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses in the state dropped by 10 to 249. That is more than 100 fewer than the number when the month began. Fifty-two patients are in intensive care units.

Of the 433 new cases, 111 were children under 19. The Rapid City Area Schools saw active cases among students drop to 42 and eight staff members are out sick with COVID-19. No school in the district has more than five students out sick with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday after 92 in the first two weeks of February.

Pennington and Minnehaha counties each dropped below 2,000 active infections Tuesday for the first time in a month. Pennington County reported 72 positive tests and active cases fell by 378 to 1,951 total. Minnehaha County has 1,764 active cases after a decrease of 296 on Tuesday. There were 75 new infections there Tuesday.

Lawrence County added 40 positive tests and Meade County had 16. There were 15 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County and eight in Custer County. Butte and Fall River counties each reported four new cases.

Codington County recorded 24 positive tests and there were 19 in Davison County. Lincoln County reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in Brown County. Todd County added 13 new cases and there were 10 in Brookings County.