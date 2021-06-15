COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the state

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 25 new infections Tuesday, but that low number of new cases allowed active cases to continue to drop.

There are now 186 active infections - down 29 from Monday's report and down more than 50 percent since the beginning of June.

More than half of the eligible residents of the state have been completely vaccinated and more than 56 percent have received at least one dose. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses increased by three to 29 with 10 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating nine patients with four in ICU and two on ventilators.

Five of the 25 new infections were in children under 19 and four more were people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County led the state with six positive tests but active cases fell to 42. Meade County had two new infections and there was one in Lawrence and Fall River counties.

Lincoln, Minnehaha and Roberts counties each reported two positive tests and there was on in Bennett, Brookings, Davison, Edmunds, Stanley, Tripp and Union counties.