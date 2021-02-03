COVID-19 cases continue to decline, state reports

Active COVID-19 infections continued to drop in South Dakota as the state Department of Health reported 209 new cases and three deaths Wednesday.

The deaths included one man and two women. One was in their 70s and the other two were in their 50s. The deaths were reported in Dewey, Fall River and Hughes counties. Fall River County has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths since March.

The number of people hospitalized across the state increased by two to 133. There are 25 people in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 18 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

The 209 new cases raised the state's overall total to 108,639 with 2,552 still considered active — a decrease of 48 from Tuesday's daily report.

Forty-five children under 19 tested positive for Wednesday's report, as did 29 people in their 20s. Twelve people in their 70s tested positive and there were no positive tests for people over 80.