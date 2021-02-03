COVID-19 cases continue to decline, state reports

Active COVID-19 infections continued to drop in South Dakota as the state Department of Health reported 209 new cases and three deaths Wednesday.
The deaths included one man and two women. One was in their 70s and the other two were in their 50s. The deaths were reported in Dewey, Fall River and Hughes counties. Fall River County has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths since March.
The number of people hospitalized across the state increased by two to 133. There are 25 people in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 18 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.
The 209 new cases raised the state's overall total to 108,639 with 2,552 still considered active — a decrease of 48 from Tuesday's daily report.
Forty-five children under 19 tested positive for Wednesday's report, as did 29 people in their 20s. Twelve people in their 70s tested positive and there were no positive tests for people over 80.
Pennington County recorded 29 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,424 with 292 still considered active. Lawrence County added four new cases and there were three each in Meade and Fall River counties. One new case was reported in Custer County and no positive tests were returned in Butte or Oglala-Lakota counties.
Minnehaha County reported 50 new infections and Lincoln County had 20. Brown County had 14 new cases, Codington County added 11 and there were 10 in Brookings County.
Union County recorded seven positive tests and there were five each in Hughes and Lake counties. Four new cases each were reported in Beadle, Clark and Spink counties and three each in Davison, Gregory and Potter counties. Grant, Hanson, Marshall and Turner counties reported two new infections each and there was one each in Charles Mix, Clay, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hamlin, Harding, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, McCook, Mellette, Moody, Stanley, Todd and Yankton counties.