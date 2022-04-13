COVID-19 cases continue to decline, state reports

South Dakota has seen the number of new COVID-19 infections drop below 20 per day according to the weekly report from the Department of Health. The state reported 127 new cases in the past week, 12 less than the previous week's report.

Active cases also continue to decline. There are 72 fewer active infections than last week for a total of 416 - the lowest number since July of 2021. Deaths due to COVID-19 are also on the lowest pace since last summer. There were five additional deaths reported this week bringing April's total to 15.

The deaths reported Wednesday included two women and three men. One was in their 40s, two were in their 60s and two were over 80. The deaths were reported in Pennington, Meade, Minnehaha, Davison and Todd counties.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by six to 47 this week. Four patients are in intensive care units across the state. In the Black Hills region, only two patients are being treated in hospitals and none are in ICU.

Pennington County led the state with 31 new infections, however active cases continued to decline. There are eight fewer active cases in the county for a total of 68. Minnehaha County has 81 active cases after reporting 28 new infections this week. Lawrence County added five cases in a week and Custer and Meade counties each recorded three. One positive test was reported in Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties. Fall River County reported no new cases last week.

Lincoln County added 10 cases and there were seven in Davison County.

In Rapid City Area Schools, after two weeks at zero cases, Stevens High School now reported the only two cases in the district.