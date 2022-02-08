COVID-19 cases continue to fall but six more deaths reported by state

Active cases continue to decline as rapidly as they increased in January. With a decrease of 2,281 active cases Tuesday, there are now 20,824 active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota.

Pennington County has the most active infections in the state again since Minnehaha County dropped by 642 to 3,496 Tuesday. There were 93 new cases in Minnehaha County. Pennington County reported 108 new cases and recoveries brought the total number of active cases down by 388 to 3,744.

The Rapid City Area Schools added 27 new infections Monday night, but a large number of recoveries dropped the total number of active cases in the schools from 118 to 58. Only Rapid City Central High had more than 10 active cases. Central has 13 today. These totals don't include home tests that aren't reported to the schools.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 545 new infections Tuesday and six additional deaths. The deaths included three women and thee men. Minnehaha and Clark counties each reported two deaths and there was one in Pennington and Codington counties. The deaths included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s and four people over 70.

Hospitalizations dropped by 28 to a total of 312 patients across the state with 63 in intensive care units.

There were 24 new infections in both Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties and 17 in Meade County. Butte County reported 11 new cases and there were six in Fall River County and five in Custer County.

Lincoln County added 30 positive tests and there were 27 in Brown County. Beadle and Yankton counties each added 20 new cases and there were 19 in Davison County. Brookings and Roberts counties each reported 12 new infections and there were 10 in Codington County.

Of the 545 new infections, 112 were in children under 19 and 83 were people over 70.