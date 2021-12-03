COVID-19 cases continue to increase across South Dakota

Active COVID-19 cases across South Dakota continue to increase according to Friday's report from the Department of Health. With 513 new infections, active cases grew by 156 to 7,572 - the highest numbers seen since late September.

Two deaths were reported Friday, bringing December's total to 23 and the overall death toll to 2,357. Both deaths were men. One was in his 50s and one in his 70s. One was from Brown County and the other from Brule County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses decreased by one to 247 Friday. There are 57 people in ICU and 31 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 67 patients are being treated with 12 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Minnehaha County was responsible for much of the increase in active infections after that county added 113 positive tests Friday to bring active infections there to 1,724 - up 39 since Thursday. Active cases in Pennington County increased by one to 961 after the county added 46 new infections.

Lawrence and Meade counties each recorded 17 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County added 14. Butte County reported eight new infections, Fall River County reported seven and Custer County reported four.

Codington County reported 34 new infections and Lincoln County added 29. There were 27 new cases in Brookings County and Davison County had 21.

Brown and Charles Mix counties each reported 14 new infections and there were 12 in Dewey and Hughes counties. Yankton County reported 10 new infections.

Of the 513 new cases reported Friday, there were 101 in children under 19 and 37 people over 70 tested positive.