COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in the state; six more deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases are less than half of the where they were when the month began. With 325 new infections reported Friday, active cases dropped by more than 1,000 to a total of 14,615.

Hospitalizations are also down almost 100 across the state from the beginning of February. There are 294 patients in South Dakota hospitals compared to 393 to begin the month. That total is down 23 from Thursday's report. In the Black Hills region, the number of COVID-19 positive patients dropped by 14 to 57 Friday.

Friday's report from the Department of Health included six additional deaths to bring February's total to 80 and the overall death toll in the state to 2,730. There were three women and three men included in Friday's deaths. Two were in their 50s and four were over 70.

Three of the deaths reported Friday were form Pennington County and there was one in Minnehaha, Beadle and Brookings counties.

Minnehaha County added 57 new infections Friday but active cases there continued to drop. There are 2,306 now after beginning the month with more than 7,000. In Pennington County, there were 43 positive tests reported Friday and active cases fell to 2,624 - down from 5,555 on Feb. 1.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 13 new infections and there were 11 in Lawrence County. Meade and Butte counties each recorded nine new infections and there were six in Custer County and three in Fall River County.

Brown County added 17 positive tests and there were 15 in Brookings and Codington counties. Clay County reported 11 new infections and there were 10 in Lincoln County.

Of the 325 new infections, 83 were in children under 19 and 36 people over 70 tested positive.

Rapid City Area Schools saw case counts increase by four Thursday night. There are 56 students and nine staff members currently infected with COVID-19.