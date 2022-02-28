COVID-19 cases continue to tumble, state reports

The effects of COVID-19 continue to diminish in Pennington County and across South Dakota. With only 111 new cases reported Monday, active cases fell by 273 to a total of 5,075 - the lowest total since Sept. 1, 2021.

Pennington County saw active cases decrease by 45 to a total of 886 after only 23 new infections were reported Monday. Minnehaha County also saw active infections drop by 45 to 837 with only 17 new infections reported there.

There were five positive tests reported in Oglala-Lakota County and two in Lawrence County. Butte, Custer and Meade counties all added one new case and there were no positive tests in Fall River County. Butte, Fall River and Lawrence counties all were recategorized Monday to "substantial community spread." All counties in South Dakota were at high community spread recently, but as of Monday, less than half of the state's counties are at the highest level.

There are still 171 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses. The number of people hospitalized in the Black Hills region increased to 31 with nine of those in intensive care units.

Three additional deaths were reported Monday to bring February's total to 155 and the overall death toll to 2,805. The 155 deaths in February compares to 164 in January and 152 in December of 2021. The deaths reported Monday included two women and one man and all of them were over 60. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha and Spink counties.

Of the 111 new infections, 19 were in children under 19 and 19 more were people over 70.

The number of cases in Rapid City Area Schools continues to plummet. There are still six staff members out with COVID-19 but the number of students with an active infection has dropped to 15. Five of those are at Central High School and four are at Wilson Elementary. No other school has more than two cases.