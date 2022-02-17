COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in state

Reporting delays caused Thursday's Department of Health COVID-19 data report to show an elevated number of new cases in the state. When those anomalies are removed, South Dakota's new infections were, in fact, in line with Wednesday's daily report.

Thursday's data showed 393 new infections in the state. However, Dewey County (120) and Ziebach County (26) each reported tests that were delayed from as much as eight weeks ago.

"DOH (The Department of Health) was made aware of delayed reporting from a healthcare facility that dates as far back as December 27," said Communications Director Daniel Bucheli. "We anticipate the remainder of the delayed reporting to enter our system today and be reflected in tomorrow’s COVID-19 update."

Without those cases, Thursday's positive tests would have continued the downward trend for the state. In addition to the new cases, active cases dropped by 626 to a total of 9,145 Thursday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses also continue to trend lower with 17 fewer patients across the state than Wednesday report. There are now 223 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 45 of those in the Black Hills region.

Even as cases come down, the worst outcomes from the spike in cases last month continues to mount. The Department of Health reported eight additional deaths Thursday, bringing February's total to 116 and the overall death toll to 2,766 in the state.

There were three deaths reported in Minnehaha County and one in Lincoln, Codington, Charles Mix, Yankton and Marshall counties. The deaths included three women and five men. There were two people in their 40s, one in their 50s and five over 70.

In addition to the delayed reporting in cases from Dewey and Ziebach counties, Minnehaha County led the state with 38 new infections. Active cases there dropped by 122 to a total of 1,412. Even with a decrease of 136 active infections, Pennington County still leads the state with 1,574 active infections. Thirty-three new cases were added here Thursday.

Oglala-Lakota, Meade and Lawrence counties each reported nine positive tests and there were three in Custer County and two in Butte and Fall River counties.

Brown County recorded 21 new infections and there were 13 in Roberts County and 10 in Lincoln County.

Cases are still falling in Rapid City Area Schools. There are only 44 students and seven staff members currently out sick with COVID-19. Central High School has five cases and no other school has more than four.