COVID-19 claimed 521 South Dakotans in November to raise overall death toll to 946

November was the worst month so far when it comes to COVID-19 infections and deaths in South Dakota.

When the month began, 425 people had died of the 44,216 who had been infected. On Monday, the state reported a total of 80,464 total infections and 946 deaths. There were 36,248 new infections and 521 COVID-19 deaths in November.

There were 14,373 active infections in the state and 415 people being treated in hospitals when November began. As the month ended, there were 17,184 active cases and 546 people being treated in hospitals across the state. One hundred people are in intensive care units and 57 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 109 patients in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses and 15 in ICU with 10 on ventilators.

On Monday, the state added 564 new cases on 1,108 people tested. That is the lowest number since September. It is also the lowest number of tests returned for a daily report in the same period.

Pennington County began the month with 4,787 total cases of coronavirus and ended the month with 8,670. The county averaged 129.4 positive tests per day in November. The county added 66 new cases on 161 tests Monday. There were 1,387 active cases in Pennington County when the month began. There are 1,919 on Monday.

