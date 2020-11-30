COVID-19 claimed 521 South Dakotans in November to raise overall death toll to 946

November was the worst month so far when it comes to COVID-19 infections and deaths in South Dakota.
When the month began, 425 people had died of the 44,216 who had been infected. On Monday, the state reported a total of 80,464 total infections and 946 deaths. There were 36,248 new infections and 521 COVID-19 deaths in November.
There were 14,373 active infections in the state and 415 people being treated in hospitals when November began. As the month ended, there were 17,184 active cases and 546 people being treated in hospitals across the state. One hundred people are in intensive care units and 57 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 109 patients in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses and 15 in ICU with 10 on ventilators.
On Monday, the state added 564 new cases on 1,108 people tested. That is the lowest number since September. It is also the lowest number of tests returned for a daily report in the same period.
Pennington County began the month with 4,787 total cases of coronavirus and ended the month with 8,670. The county averaged 129.4 positive tests per day in November. The county added 66 new cases on 161 tests Monday. There were 1,387 active cases in Pennington County when the month began. There are 1,919 on Monday.
There were 26 new cases reported in Lawrence County and 16 in Meade County. Butte County reported 11 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County had nine. There were two new infections in Fall River County and none in Custer County.
Minnehaha County had 66 new infections Monday and Dewey County reported 51. Codington County had 41 positive tests and Brown County added 32. Ziebach County reported 27 new cases Monday and Davison County had 20. There were 19 in Brookings County, 18 in Charles Mix County, 14 in Lincoln County and 11 in Roberts County.
Walworth County had nine positive tests and Lake County had eight. There were seven new cases each in Day and Spink counties and six each in Hughes and Yankton counties. Five new cases each were reported in Beadle, Clay, Deuel, Hutchinson, Jackson and Marshall counties and four each in Haakon, Potter, Todd and Union counties. Aurora, Brule, Corson and Edmunds counties each reported three positive tests and Bennett, Bon Homme, Clark, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Kingsbury, Mellette and Turner counties each had two.
There was one new infection each in Buffalo, Gregory, Hand, Harding, McCook, McPherson, Moody and Tripp counties.
The three deaths reported Monday included one woman and two men. One was in their 60s and two in their 70s. The deaths were reported in Day, Fall River and Hutchinson counties.
Fifty-six people over 70 tested positive, according to Monday's report and 78 people in their 20s. There were 85 new infections in children under 19.
