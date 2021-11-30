COVID-19 claimed 99 lives in state in November, Department of Health reports

The final COVID-19 daily report for November from the South Dakota Department of Health showed trends in the pandemic moving in different directions.

Six more deaths, including three in the Black Hills, pushed November's death toll to 99 - the highest number since February.The deaths included four women and two men all over 70 years old. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Lincoln, Hand and Brown counties.

Hospitalizations also increased by nine to 243 with 60 people needing intensive care and 29 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 54 patients are in hospitals with 13 in ICU and nine on ventilators.

The number of new COVID-19 infections was elevated due to the report including the entire long holiday weekend. There were 1,341 new cases but recoveries outpaced new infections by 475 so active cases decreased to 6,778.

More than half of the new infections in South Dakota came from Minnehaha, Lincoln and Pennington counties. Active cases continued to grown in the state's most populous county as Minnehaha County reported 437 new infections and saw active cases increase by 53 to 1,569. Pennington County was responsible for a large portion of the overall drop in active cases. Pennington County reported 152 new cases but active infections fell by 182 to 924 - the lowest number since August 26. Lincoln County reported 135 new infections and there were 52 in Brown County.

Lawrence County reported 37 new infections and there were 36 in Meade County. Brookings and Davison counties each reported 33 positive tests and there were 31 in Hughes County. Charles Mix, Codington and Union counties each added 22 new infections and there were 18 in Hutchinson, Roberts and Todd counties. Bon Homme and Lake counties both added 17 new cases and there were 14 in Dewey and Hamlin counties. Eleven cases were recorded in Grant and Gregory counties and there were 10 in Douglas and Yankton counties.

Fall River County reported 14 new infections. There were seven in Butte County and six in Custer County.

Of the 1,341 new infections in the state, 284 were in children under 19 and 98 people over 70 tested positive.