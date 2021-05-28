COVID-19 death toll now at 200 in Pennington County

Two Pennington County residents were among six COVID-19 deaths reported Friday. The deaths bring the county's total to 200 and 2,010 for the state.

Other deaths were reported in Todd and Turner counties, as well as two in Moody County. One was a woman and five were men. One death was a patient in his 40s, two were in their 60s, one in their 70s and two were over 80.

There have been 43 deaths so far in May, compared to 30 in April, 47 in March, 110 in February and 290 in January.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 58 new infections Friday but active cases dropped again to 391. That is the first time the state has had fewer than 400 active cases since April 10, 2020.

There are still 49 people hospitalized across the state. Thirteen are in intensive care units and six are on ventilators. There are eight patients in hospitals in the Black Hills region with five in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Eleven children under 19 tested positive for Friday's report along with 10 people in their 20s. Four people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported six new infections and there are 60 active cases in the county. Oglala-Lakota County reported three new cases, Fall River County added two and there was one in Meade County.