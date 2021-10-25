COVID-19 deaths in October exceed September's total, state reports

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota dropped significantly, according to data released by the Department of Health on Monday. The data, collected Thursday at noon through Friday at noon, showed a decrease of 24 patients.

There are now 179 people being treated in hospitals in the state with 51 in ICU and 34 on ventilators. In the Black Hills area hospitals, there were 48 patients with 19 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Two deaths were reported Monday. That brought October's total above September's. There have been 78 deaths in October and there were 76 in September. There were only 53 deaths in June, July and August combined. The deaths reported Monday were both men in their 60s. One was from Beadle County and the other from Hughes County.

There were 295 new infections included in Monday's report, with 5,625 cases still considered active - a decrease of 38 from Friday's report. Pennington County led the state with 59 new infections and there were 51 in Minnehaha County. There are 1,181 active cases in Pennington County compared to 1,034 in Minnehaha County.

Meade County reported 22 new infection and there were 16 in Brown County. Lincoln County recorded 14 positive tests and there were 10 in Yankton County. Lawrence, Codington, Davison and Hughes counties each reported eight new infections and there were six in Moody County. Custer, Beadle, and Hyde counties each reported five new cases and there were four in Butte, Oglala-Lakota, Brookings and Roberts counties.

Clay, Dewey, Grant, Lake, turner and Walworth counties each recorded three positive tests. Fall River County was among eight counties with eight new infections and 19 counties reported one.