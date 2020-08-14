COVID-19 exposures reported in Hill City, Brookings and Sioux Empire Fair concert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials reported exposure events Friday at a bar and grill in Hill City, a bar in Brookings and a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls.

An employee of the Bumpin' Buffalo Bar and Grill at 245 Main Street in Hill City has tested positive for COVID-19 after working at the business while able to transmit the virus on these dates and times:

August 9, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

August 10, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

August 11, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An individual who visited 9 Bar and Nightclub in Brookings tested positive for COVID-19 and visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

10:30 p.m. Aug. 7 to 1 a.m. Aug. 8

10:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to 1 a.m. Aug. 9

An individual who attended the Big and Rich concert at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19 and went to the concert while able to transmit the coronavirus from 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3 to midnight.

Due to the risk of exposure, health officials ask that people who attended the concert or went to these bars at the aforementioned times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they attended.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.