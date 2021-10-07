COVID-19 has now killed as many Pennington County residents as 1972 flood

Three men died from COVID-19 illnesses, according to Thursday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health. One man was in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s. The deaths were reported in Lawrence, Minnehaha and Pennington counties. There have been 2,170 deaths due to the pandemic in South Dakota.

The Pennington County death toll rose to 238 - the same number of people who died in the flood of 1972 in Rapid City. The county reported 145 new infections Thursday and active cases rose to 1,405.

There were 474 new cases in the state and active cases dropped by 19 to 6,726.

There are 213 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses with 67 in ICU and 37 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 77 people are being treated in hospitals with 22 in ICU and 16 on ventilators. There are three teenagers and seven children under 10 currently being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19 illnesses.

Of the 474 new infections, 131 were in children under 19 and 38 were over 70. Meade County reported 26 positive tests Thursday and Lawrence County had 19. There were 16 new cases in Fall River County, nine Butte County and two in Custer County.

Minnehaha County reported 87 new infections and there were 24 in Lincoln County. Brown County reported 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Brookings County. Nine new infections were discovered in Dewey, Grant, Hughes and Union counties and there were six in Davison County. Codington and Mellette counties each recorded five new cases and there were four in Clay, Marshall and Todd counties. Five counties reported three positive tests, six more had two and there was one positive test in 24 other counties.