COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, state reports

The number of people in South Dakota hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses continues to climb.

A month ago, there were 69 patients in the state. Two weeks ago, that number was 98. Last Tuesday, there were 106 patients. Tuesday's report shows an increase of 12 over Monday with 124 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 24 in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals were treating 16 on Monday, but that number fell to 12 on Tuesday's report with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

There were 171 new infections to bring the overall total to 121,360 with 2,078 of those still considered active - down 75 from Monday. That is 313 fewer active cases than a week ago.

Forty-eight of the 171 new cases were in children under 19 and 26 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 13 new infections in people over 70.

Pennington County recorded 15 positive tests to bring the county's total to 13,483 with 153 of those cases still considered active. Lawrence and Mead counties each reported three cases and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.

Minnehaha County reported 68 positive infections and there were 15 in Lincoln County. Brookings County had 11 new cases and there were 10 in Codington County. Brown County added nine positive tests and there were four in Hutchinson County. Davison, Day, Hughes and Lake counties each added three new cases and there were two in Clark, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Moody, Union and Yankton counties. One positive test was returned in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Deuel, Grant, Hand, Harding, Hyde, Mellette and Turner counties.