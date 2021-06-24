COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in state

Hospitalizations continue to fall in South Dakota as the state's COVID-19 trends improve.

The number of people in hospitals across the street dropped by two to 18, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report. Six people are in intensive care units and seven people are on ventilators to assist breathing. In the Black Hills region, six people are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

No deaths were reported Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County led the state with four of the 13 positive tests reported Thursday. Active cases rose in the county to 52. Statewide, the number of active infections rose slightly to 164. However, that is still less than half of the number of active cases in the state at the beginning of June.

Lawrence and Butte counties each reported one new infection.

Hughes County had two positive tests and there was one in Brookings, Sanborn, Spink, Tripp and Union counties.

Only one child under 19 tested positive Thursday and no one over 70 tested positive.