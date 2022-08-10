COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths rise; cases decline

For the first time in several weeks, new and active COVID-19 infections are down this week — but deaths and hospitalizations have increased, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday.

According to Wednesday's weekly report, there were 10 additional deaths and 1,372 new cases of COVID-19. New reported cases were down 202 from the previous week. Active infections decreased 125 to 4,308. The new and active cases do not include unreported positive tests taken at home.

Hospitalizations increased to 102 patients, up 13 from last week. Across South Dakota, there are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. In Black Hills regional hospitals, there are 19 patients, with one in the ICU.

The 10 deaths include three men and seven women. Five of the deaths were in people over 80. Four people in their 70s died and one person was in their 50s. Two of the deaths were reported in Brown County. Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins counties each reported one death.

Active cases in Pennington County declined again this week. With 174 new infections, the number of active cases dropped by 72 to a total of 619. Minnehaha County continues to lead the state in new and active infections. There were 223 positive tests reported in Minnehaha County but active cases declined by 30 to a total of 823.

There were 75 new infections in Codington County and 62 in Lawrence County. Lincoln County added 56 positive tests and there were 52 in Dewey County. Yankton County reported 49 new cases and there were 47 in Brown County. Meade County added 46 new infections, Brookings County had 45, there were 43 in Oglala-Lakota County, 42 in Davison County and 40 in Todd County.

McCook County reported 29 new cases, there were 20 in Beadle County and Custer County added 18. Spink County reported 17 new infections, Charles Mix had 16, and Hughes and Roberts counties each reported 15.

There were 14 positive tests each in Butte and Lake counties, 13 each in Brule, Hamlin and Tripp counties, 12 in Bon Homme County, 11 each in Clark, Fall River and Marshall counties, and 10 new infections in Ziebach County.