COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly double in past week in South Dakota

After weeks of lower infection numbers, COVID-19 is making a comeback in South Dakota.

As vaccination levels have stalled at 60% of eligible people in the state, new infections and active infections are on the rise. With 733 new infections recorded this week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,149 active cases in the state — the highest level since May 10. On July 1, there were fewer than 150 active cases in the state.

Pennington County has the most active cases it has seen since March 7. There were 135 positive tests in the county this week, leading active infections to climb to 197. A Pennington County man in his 50s was the only death reported this week in South Dakota.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 illness almost doubled in the past week. There are 75 people hospitalized in South Dakota this week compared to 39 last week. Thirteen of those patients are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, patient counts increased from 12 to 23 this week. Six are in ICU and four on ventilators.

