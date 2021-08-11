COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly double in past week in South Dakota

After weeks of lower infection numbers, COVID-19 is making a comeback in South Dakota.
As vaccination levels have stalled at 60% of eligible people in the state, new infections and active infections are on the rise. With 733 new infections recorded this week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,149 active cases in the state — the highest level since May 10. On July 1, there were fewer than 150 active cases in the state.
Pennington County has the most active cases it has seen since March 7. There were 135 positive tests in the county this week, leading active infections to climb to 197. A Pennington County man in his 50s was the only death reported this week in South Dakota.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 illness almost doubled in the past week. There are 75 people hospitalized in South Dakota this week compared to 39 last week. Thirteen of those patients are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, patient counts increased from 12 to 23 this week. Six are in ICU and four on ventilators.
Sixteen new cases of the Delta variant were reported in South Dakota. The state is only doing "sentinel monitoring" so the numbers significantly under report the actual number of the more transmissible version of the virus. Across the country, about five of every six new cases is a Delta variant infection. That would lead to an estimate of about 616 Delta cases in South Dakota rather than the 16 that were discovered.
There were 134 children under 19 who tested positive this week and 192 more were people in their 20s. Eighty-two people over 70 tested positive.
Meade County reported 29 new cases and Lawrence County added 27. Custer County saw its rate of transmission raised to "substantial" — the only Black Hills county at that high rate. With 23 new infections, Custer County saw 25% of its tests this week come back positive. Butte and Fall River counties each recorded 13 new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added four.
Minnehaha County led the state with 255 new infections and Lincoln County reported 58. Brookings County had 46 positive tests and there were 29 in Brown County. Union and Dewey counties each reported 24 new infections and Codington County recorded 22. Hughes County added 14 positive tests and there were 13 in Deuel County. Lake County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Davison County.
Beadle and Todd counties each reported eight new infections and Hamlin and Roberts counties each had seven. Aurora, Charles Mix and Corson counties recorded six new cases each and there were five in Gregory, Lyman and Tripp counties. Jackson, Marshall and Stanley counties each reported four positive tests and there were three in Bennett, Clay, Faulk, Moody, Turner and Yankton counties. Bon Homme, Douglas, Hutchinson, McCook and Spink counties each had two new cases and there was one in Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Edmunds, Grant, Haakon, Kingsbury, Potter, Sanborn, Sully and Walworth counties.