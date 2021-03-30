COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in state

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday to bring March's total to 47 and the overall total to 1,935.
The deaths were two women, both in their 60s. One was from Minnehaha County and the other from Roberts County.
The state reported 165 new infections Tuesday to bring the total to 117,495 with 2,436 of them still considered active - that is an increase of 43 from Monday's report.
The number of people in hospitals across the state grew by four to 95. One week ago, there were 70 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses. There are 15 people in intensive care units and four on ventilators. The Black Hills region has six patients in hospitals with one in ICU.
Pennington County reported no new infections Tuesday and the number of active cases fell by five to 142. Lawrence and Custer counties each had one positive test.
Minnehaha County was responsible for 73 of the 165 new infections Tuesday. Brookings County had 16 positive tests and there were seven in Hutchinson and Yankton counties. Lincoln and Davison counties each reported six new cases and there were five in Union County. Brown, Clay and Hughes counties added four new cases each and there were three in Edmunds, Kingsbury and Tripp counties. There were two new infections in Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Douglas, McCook, Moody and Roberts counties and one in Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Corson, Dewey and Grant counties.
Thirty-five of the 165 new cases were in children under 19 and there were eight new cases in people over 70.