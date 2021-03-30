COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in state

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday to bring March's total to 47 and the overall total to 1,935.

The deaths were two women, both in their 60s. One was from Minnehaha County and the other from Roberts County.

The state reported 165 new infections Tuesday to bring the total to 117,495 with 2,436 of them still considered active - that is an increase of 43 from Monday's report.

The number of people in hospitals across the state grew by four to 95. One week ago, there were 70 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses. There are 15 people in intensive care units and four on ventilators. The Black Hills region has six patients in hospitals with one in ICU.

Pennington County reported no new infections Tuesday and the number of active cases fell by five to 142. Lawrence and Custer counties each had one positive test.