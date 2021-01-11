COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations increase slightly, state says

Active COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations inched higher Monday even as the state reported a low number of tests and new infections.
The Department of Health reported 181 positive tests from 551 people whose tests were returned Sunday. The number of active cases grew by 62 to 5,102 and the number of people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses grew by five to 242. There are 49 people in intensive care units and 30 people on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 39 people are receiving care in hospitals with four in ICU and four on ventilators.
As is typical on Mondays after the Department of Health is closed, no deaths were reported.
There were 39 children under 19 who tested positive for COVID-19 with 27 more in their 20s. Twenty-seven patients over 70 tested positive for Sunday's daily report.
Schools across the state saw an increase of 271 cases last week with 9,933 total cases. There have been 7,414 infections in students and 2,519 among staff. Only 238 of the cases are considered active.
On Jan. 6, Rapid City Area Schools reported 982 total cases in the district, including 49 active cases among students and seven active cases among staff. There were 166 students and 18 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported three active cases among students and three in staff members Monday, with 34 students and one staff in quarantine. As of Monday morning, Meade School District reported two active cases among students and one in a staff member.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 23 students, 2 staff, 35 quarantined.
Black Hills State University: 7 students, 3 staff, 20 quarantined.
University of South Dakota: 21 students, 0 staff, 28 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 10 students, 7 staff, 39 quarantined
Dakota State University: 3 students, 0 staff, 16 quarantined
Northern State University: 2 students, 2 staff, 2 quarantined
Pennington County reported 14 new infections on 33 tests, raising the total number of infections in the county to 11,811 with 636 of those still active. Meade County reported five new cases and Lawrence County had three. Butte County recorded one new positive test and Oglala-Lakota, Custer and Fall River counties all reported no new cases.
Minnehaha County reported 48 positive tests with 13 in Brookings County and 11 in Codington and Lincoln counties.
Brown and Union counties each had nine new cases and there were five in Yankton County. There were four new infections in Aurora, Davison and Moody counties and three in Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Day, McPherson and Roberts counties.
Two new cases were discovered in Bennett, Edmunds, Kingsbury and Mellette counties and one in Brule, Clay, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Hanson, Hughes, Jones, Marshall, Miner, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Turner and Walworth counties.