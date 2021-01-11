COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations increase slightly, state says

Active COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations inched higher Monday even as the state reported a low number of tests and new infections.

The Department of Health reported 181 positive tests from 551 people whose tests were returned Sunday. The number of active cases grew by 62 to 5,102 and the number of people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses grew by five to 242. There are 49 people in intensive care units and 30 people on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 39 people are receiving care in hospitals with four in ICU and four on ventilators.

As is typical on Mondays after the Department of Health is closed, no deaths were reported.

There were 39 children under 19 who tested positive for COVID-19 with 27 more in their 20s. Twenty-seven patients over 70 tested positive for Sunday's daily report.

Schools across the state saw an increase of 271 cases last week with 9,933 total cases. There have been 7,414 infections in students and 2,519 among staff. Only 238 of the cases are considered active.

On Jan. 6, Rapid City Area Schools reported 982 total cases in the district, including 49 active cases among students and seven active cases among staff. There were 166 students and 18 staff in quarantine.