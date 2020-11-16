COVID-19 mass testing will be done from Nov. 20-23 in Rapid City, DOH says

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on its website over the weekend that it would begin to offer free, public drive-through mass testing in Rapid City, in addition to 10 other towns.
Testing in Rapid City will be at the Pennington County Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.
The DOH said it chose each location — Pierre, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Watertown, Madison, Yankton, Rapid City, Custer and Spearfish — to “increase access to testing throughout South Dakota.” Testing previously scheduled in Martin appears to have been cancelled by the DOH.
To get a free test at any of the locations, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or the state’s COVID-19 website at covid.sd.gov/testing to schedule a testing time.
Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days, the DOH said. Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection which allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by medical staff.
The DOH partnered with the South Dakota National Guard to conduct the testing, and local health care workers provide on-site medical oversight for the testing, the DOH said. Testing sites can accommodate 200 to 750 participants each day.
Testing is open to the general public, and people don’t have to live in the community to get tested, the DOH said. Asymptomatic people have been able to get tested at the mass testing drive-through locations.
