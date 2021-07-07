COVID-19 most prevalent in West River counties

With the effects of the pandemic waning in the state, the South Dakota Department of Health has transitioned to weekly reports released each Wednesday.

In the first report since July 2, the state reported 61 new infections and one death. Active cases climbed to 178, but even with the increases in July, the number is less than half of the total from June 1.

The death was a Pennington County man is his 30s. That brings July's total number of deaths to 206 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,039.

Thirty-nine of the 61 new cases reported Wednesday were in Black Hills counties. Butte, Meade and Lawrence counties all increased to moderate community spread after being listed at minimal spread last week. Pennington County remained at moderate spread levels.

Twenty-one of the 61 new cases were reported in Pennington County. There are 53 active cases here, the most in the state. Butte County matched Minnehaha County with seven positive tests. Meade County added four and Oglala-Lakota County had three. Lawrence County recorded two new cases and there was one in Custer and Fall River counties.