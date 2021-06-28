COVID-19 numbers remain low despite small increases

Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses both increased slightly Monday according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

For the fifth straight report, active infections in the state rose. There are now 174 active cases in the state. That is an increase of four from Friday's report. The number of people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses increased by six to 21. There are six people in intensive care units and three on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are five patients in hospitals with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Five of the 20 new cases Monday were reported in Pennington County. Butte and Meade counties had one new case each. Meade County was listed as having moderate community spread, but that decreased to minimal spread this week.

Minnehaha County recorded three positive tests Monday and Brown, Codington and Roberts counties all had two cases. Davison, Day, Hamlin and Todd counties each reported one new infection.

Six of the 20 new cases Monday were in children under 19 and eight more were patients in their 20s. There were two people over 70 who tested positive for Monday's report.