COVID-19 sidelines 600 students, nearly 100 teachers in Rapid City public schools

Thursday's report from the Department of Health brought another record number of active COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

Almost 100 teachers and 600 students are out of class in the Rapid City Area Schools system due to an active COVID-19 infection or quarantine. There are 246 students and 77 teachers who are actively infected and 19 staff members and 365 students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. There were 23 active infections among students when winter break ended last week.

The Department of Health confirmed Thursday morning that the first COVID-19 death of a child under 10, which was reported Wednesday, was recorded in Pennington County.

"The SD Department of Health can confirm the death of an individual less than one year of age in Pennington County," said Communications Director Daniel Bucheli. "COVID-19 was a contributing factor, along with both Rhinovirus and RSV."

The 10 deaths reported Thursday include nine men and one woman. Men have accounted for 54.25% of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota. There have been 58 deaths so far in January and 2,544 since the pandemic began. Two deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Bon Home and Lake counties and Pennington, Brown, Hughes and Sanborn counties each reported one death. Two were in their 50s, three were in their 60s and five were over 70.

The state reported 2,584 new infections Thursday and active cases climbed to 24,796 — an increase of 2,053 since Wednesday's report and more than 16,000 since the beginning of the year. Pennington County has a record number of active infections, as well. The county has 3,191 active infections after 332 new positive tests were recorded. These numbers don't account for at home tests that aren't reported to health care officials.

Lawrence County added 71 new cases and there were 69 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County recorded 50 positive tests and there were 29 in Custer County. Butte County reported 17 new infections and there were nine in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County saw active infections rise to 7,705 with 737 new cases reported Thursday. Lincoln County added 222 new infections and there were 167 in Brookings County and 118 in Brown County.

Codington County reported 73 positive tests and there were 64 in Bon Homme County. Davison County recorded 51 new cases and there were 44 in Clay County. There were 41 new infections in Yankton County and 38 in Charles Mix County. Union County added 35 new infections and there were 34 in Beadle County and 31 in Todd County.

Grant County reported 26 new cases and there were 23 in Lake County. Moody and Tripp counties each reported 20 new infections and there were 19 in Hughes and Turner counties. Roberts County reported 17 positive tests and there were 14 in Day and McCook counties. There were 13 new infections in Brule and Hutchinson counties and there were 12 in Lyman County. Corson, Haakon and Potter counties each recorded 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Dewey, Spink and Walworth counties.

Hospitalizations continue to increase across the state and in the Black hills region. There are 343 people hospitalized in South Dakota for COVID-19 illnesses and 69 in intensive care units. The state no longer reports how many patients are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 62 people being treated — an increase of seven from Wednesday's report.

Of the 2,584 new infections, 587 were in children under 19 and 498 were in their 20s. There were 124 people over 70 who tested positive for Thursday's report.