COVID-19 test results still lag for up to a week from out-of-state labs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those whose COVID-19 tests have been sent to out-of-state labs are experiencing week-long delays for results and being asked to wait at home until they see them.

The Department of Health recommends that individuals awaiting test results self-isolate, according to DOH communications director Derrick Haskins.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said in a press conference Monday that the DOH is still seeing delays in getting test results back from out-of-state commercial labs, approximately seven days in some cases.

Haskins said in an email Wednesday that some of those out-of-state labs that medical providers use for higher test volumes include Mayo Laboratories, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and ARUP, among other out-of-state labs.

“We have heard anecdotally that medical providers in South Dakota and nationally are seeing results take up to seven days and occasionally longer,” Haskins said.

Monument Health still sends test samples to Mayo Clinic in “less time-sensitive cases,” spokesman Dan Daly said, and in cases where the hospital system doesn’t have enough testing supplies to process the tests.