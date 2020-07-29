COVID-19 test results still lag for up to a week from out-of-state labs

Those whose COVID-19 tests have been sent to out-of-state labs are experiencing week-long delays for results and being asked to wait at home until they see them.
The Department of Health recommends that individuals awaiting test results self-isolate, according to DOH communications director Derrick Haskins.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said in a press conference Monday that the DOH is still seeing delays in getting test results back from out-of-state commercial labs, approximately seven days in some cases.
Haskins said in an email Wednesday that some of those out-of-state labs that medical providers use for higher test volumes include Mayo Laboratories, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and ARUP, among other out-of-state labs.
“We have heard anecdotally that medical providers in South Dakota and nationally are seeing results take up to seven days and occasionally longer,” Haskins said.
Monument Health still sends test samples to Mayo Clinic in “less time-sensitive cases,” spokesman Dan Daly said, and in cases where the hospital system doesn’t have enough testing supplies to process the tests.
Testing supplies are still a limiting factor, Daly said. He estimates that if all the analyzers at Monument Health ran 24/7, the hospital system could process 1,000 tests each day, but the "reality is more like 150 to 200 tests a day."
“The turnaround time at Mayo varies widely,” Daly said in an email. “The average is five days, but it can take up to seven days. Our goal is to do all testing in-house; turnaround time varies from 30 minutes to 48 hours, depending on the type of analyzer and the volume.”
Daly said Monument Health has done about 5,000 tests per month in June and July, meaning 165 tests for a daily average.
The cost of a COVID-19 test is broken down by the following, according to Haskins:
Medicaid: No co-pay, deductible, or co-insurance charges for testing or treatment of COVID-19.
Medicare: No co-pay, deductible, or co-insurance charges for testing or treatment of COVID-19.
Private insurance: Plans vary, but the federal government has encouraged private insurers to cover COVID-19 testing with no copays, deductibles, or co-insurance charges.
For uninsured patients: No cost. Health care providers can request reimbursement for the cost of testing uninsured individuals.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.